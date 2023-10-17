Industries

Africa


CNBC Africa's AI newsreader: A first for Africa

17 Oct 2023
In a first for the African continent, CNBC Africa has launched its AI newsreader.
Source: CNBA Africa In a first for the African continent, CNBC Africa has launched its AI newsreader
Source: CNBA Africa CNBA Africa In a first for the African continent, CNBC Africa has launched its AI newsreader

The 24-hour pan-African business news channel says the move showcases its commitment to technological advancement and enhances its news delivery.

The avatar, a blend of AI and human likeness, is modelled on Chanel Retief, who works for Africa Business News (ABN), the parent group of CNBC Africa.

By integrating the features and persona of a real-life member of the ABN family, CNBC Africa aims to infuse a touch of authenticity and familiarity into the AI newsreader, bridging the gap between technology and human connection.

While AI technology continues to grow and capture an increasing share in various sectors, CNBC Africa emphasises that this new AI initiative is designed to augment human productivity, not replace it.

Source: © 123rf The annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) Forum 2023 will take place from 30 October to 1 November in Cape Town
Bloomberg's Annual Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 set for Cape Town

22 hours ago

The integration of the AI newsreader will work in tandem with CNBC Africa's team of skilled journalists, analysts, and anchors, ensuring a seamless synergy of human expertise and technological efficiency.

“We're incredibly excited about this new chapter for CNBC Africa," says Sid Wahi, executive director of CNBC Africa.

"As a first step, by introducing our AI newsreader, we're not just adopting new technology; we're embracing a future where humans and machines collaborate to deliver news in ways we once only imagined."

journalism, media, CNBC Africa, Africa Business News, Sid Wahi, AI

