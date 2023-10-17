Industries

Africa


Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer dismissed

17 Oct 2023
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application by Jacob Zuma against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer in his private prosecution of the pair. The judgement was handed down electronically on Friday 13 October.
Source: © 123rf Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer has been dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal
Source: © 123rf 123rf Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer has been dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal

“The appeal is dismissed with costs, including those of two counsel, to be paid on the attorney and client scale,” read the judgement.

The case by Zuma stemmed from a private prosecution in the Pietermaritzburg high court, against Downer and Maughan. On 5 September 2022, Zuma contended that Downer contravened provisions of the National Prosecuting Act when he supposedly “leaked” a document to Maughan containing his private medical information. The medical information was contained in a letter from a military doctor, submitted in August 2021 in support of an application for a postponement in Zuma’s Arms Deal trial.

Downer is a lead prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority and has worked on cases against Zuma, including the prosecution of Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corruption in 2005.

Maughan, a legal journalist at News24, has been reporting on the various allegations against Zuma including criminal investigations, criminal indictments and numerous legal challenges and proceedings for several years.

Downer and Maughan applied separately to the high court to have the private prosecution set aside as an abuse of process of the court.

On 7 June 2023, the Pietermaritzburg High Court, in a judgment running to 63 pages, set aside the criminal summons against Maughan and Downer. The court ordered Zuma to pay costs on a punitive scale.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
journalist, Jacob Zuma, Daily Maverick, Billy Downer, Karyn Maughan

