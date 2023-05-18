Afda alumna Ofentse Thinane is new SABC1 channel boss

Afda alumna Ofentse Thinane is the new SABC1 channel head and replaces Thuli Hhlapo who was acting channel head at the biggest TV channel in South Africa.

Since her appointment from March 2023, Ofentse is the fourth person in almost five years to head up SABC1, with the channel that has had Thuli Nhlapo, Jerry Bailey and Phumzile Zonke in the position or acting in the position since Clara Nzima retired in 2018.

Ofentse Thinane joined the SABC in 2021 as on-air manager with over 16 years experience in the broadcasting and media industry spanning the African continent.

Ofentse is now responsible for leading South Africa's biggest TV channel and home to the channel and the country's three most-watched TV shows: Uzalo which pulled 5,098 million viewers in April, Skeem Saam in second place with 4,328 million viewers, and Generations - The Legacy that had 4,194 million viewers last month.

Ofentse Thinane started her career in January 2006 as a promo producer for one of the leading agencies in the country, Studio Zoo, and moved on to become part of the M-Net team which was responsible for the launch and success of Channel O Africa on MultiChoice's DStv pay-TV service in Africa.

She was also operations manager of MultiChoice's DStv Catch Up service and oversaw the same offering at Kwese as part of the video-on-demand (VOD) options that pay-TV operator introduced in the market.

Ofentse Thinane has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Afda and various management qualifications and says she believes "in using her positive attitude and tireless energy to encourage others to work hard, be great at what they do and to never stop reaching for the stars".



