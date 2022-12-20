Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Fox Networks GroupDentsuHOT 102.7FMMachine_Juta and CompanyeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingBriefly NewsBrand AvatarJacaranda FMHKLMV5 DigitalGrey AfricaHelmBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Festive feast of live sport lined up for Christmas Day on ESPN

20 Dec 2022
Issued by: Fox Networks Group
Live basketball and American football for sports fans across Africa soccer returns on Boxing Day
Amad Diallo - Sunderland
Amad Diallo - Sunderland
Joel Embid - Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embid - Philadelphia 76ers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and sports fans across Africa are in for a festive feast with the best American sports set to broadcast live across the continent on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248) and ESPN2 (DStv 219, Starsat 249) on Christmas Day, with additional treats in store for Boxing Day.

After the family festivities ends and bellies are full on 25 December, NBA basketball kicks off with a live game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7pm (CAT) followed by the Dallas Mavericks vs the Los Angeles Lakers at 9.30pm. The action from the world’s top basketball league continues when the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks at midnight. These basketball games will air on ESPN.

Over on ESPN2, American Football fans can enjoy watching the Miami Dolphins go head to head against the Green Bay Packers at 8pm with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Denver Broncos at 11.30pm. Night owls can catch the Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3.30am (on 26 December).

Luca Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
Luca Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Club Football makes its return after the completion of the World Cup on Boxing Day. In the English Championship, Sunderland will play against Blackburn Rovers at 2.30pm followed by Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers at 7.15pm, with live broadcasts of these matches on ESPN. Club Brugge will face OH Leuven and Sporting Charleroi Royal Sporting Club (RSC) will take on Anderlecht in Belgian Pro League matches that will air live on ESPN2 at 2.30pm and on ESPN at 9.45pm respectively.

“From reliving the greatest moments in sports history to watching those moments being made, ESPN’s compelling content will be a superb addition to Christmas and Boxing day,” said Kyle De Klerk, The Walt Disney Company Africa, director: Sports. “The basketball, American football and soccer that is lined up will provide hours of fantastic sporting entertainment for the whole family,” he concluded.

Additional to the live sports programming, viewers will also be able to catch up on films, series, news, talk shows and highlights from ESPN’s iconic sports portfolio and studio programming throughout the festive season.

For updates regarding ESPN Africa Boxing and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

NextOptions
Fox Networks Group
Through genre defining channel brands Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa is the pan-regional leader for entertainment, factual and sports programming.
Read more: twitter, ESPN, NBA, The Walt Disney Company, Kyle de Klerk

Related

Source © rvlsoft
Musk suspends prominent journalists1 day ago
Source:
India's Narendra Modi is the most influential world leader on Twitter in 20227 Dec 2022
The Twitter saga shows the importance of a multi-platform social media ecosystem
ClockworkThe Twitter saga shows the importance of a multi-platform social media ecosystem28 Nov 2022
Source © Ufuk Uyanik Craig Hanabus says it’s very likely that Twitter is dead
Is Musk putting the twit back into Twitter?28 Nov 2022
Sherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!
Sherbet Youth AgencySherbet Agency nabs SA's energy supplement hero, McNab's!21 Nov 2022
FundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students
FundiConnectFundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students21 Nov 2022
Source:
Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum leads to Twitter exodus18 Nov 2022
Talkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community
TalkwalkerTalkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community15 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz