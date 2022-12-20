Festive feast of live sport lined up for Christmas Day on ESPN

Live basketball and American football for sports fans across Africa soccer returns on Boxing Day

Amad Diallo - Sunderland Joel Embid - Philadelphia 76ers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and sports fans across Africa are in for a festive feast with the best American sports set to broadcast live across the continent on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248) and ESPN2 (DStv 219, Starsat 249) on Christmas Day, with additional treats in store for Boxing Day.

After the family festivities ends and bellies are full on 25 December, NBA basketball kicks off with a live game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7pm (CAT) followed by the Dallas Mavericks vs the Los Angeles Lakers at 9.30pm. The action from the world’s top basketball league continues when the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks at midnight. These basketball games will air on ESPN.

Over on ESPN2, American Football fans can enjoy watching the Miami Dolphins go head to head against the Green Bay Packers at 8pm with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Denver Broncos at 11.30pm. Night owls can catch the Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3.30am (on 26 December).

Luca Doncic - Dallas Mavericks Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Club Football makes its return after the completion of the World Cup on Boxing Day. In the English Championship, Sunderland will play against Blackburn Rovers at 2.30pm followed by Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers at 7.15pm, with live broadcasts of these matches on ESPN. Club Brugge will face OH Leuven and Sporting Charleroi Royal Sporting Club (RSC) will take on Anderlecht in Belgian Pro League matches that will air live on ESPN2 at 2.30pm and on ESPN at 9.45pm respectively.

“From reliving the greatest moments in sports history to watching those moments being made, ESPN’s compelling content will be a superb addition to Christmas and Boxing day,” said Kyle De Klerk, The Walt Disney Company Africa, director: Sports. “The basketball, American football and soccer that is lined up will provide hours of fantastic sporting entertainment for the whole family,” he concluded.

Additional to the live sports programming, viewers will also be able to catch up on films, series, news, talk shows and highlights from ESPN’s iconic sports portfolio and studio programming throughout the festive season.

For updates regarding ESPN Africa Boxing and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.