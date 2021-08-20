Awkwafina is Nora From Queens season 2, to premier on Comedy Central's Saturday Night Origilols

The Shoprite Group has officially launched its digital business unit, dubbed Shopritex, and is also trialling a cashless, checkout-free Checkers Rush concept store at the new unit's office in Cape Town.
Pro-surfer Bianca Buitendag recently made history as one of the two women, and only SA athletes, to bring home medals for South Africa from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As this was the first time surfing has been included as an official sport in the Olympics, it was quite an achievement that Team South Africa could stamp their name in this new Olympic arena.ByRuth Cooper
Issues around gender inequality and social injustices affect us all as a result of our interconnectedness as human beings - and are consequences of the decisions made by previous generations. This is the opinion of Oscar-winning and globally acclaimed, South African-born actress, Charlize Theron.
Following a successful first season of Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, the channel that makes life funnier is set to premiere season 2 on Saturday 28 August at 22:30 CAT (on Comedy Central Africa DStv Channel 122). The half-hour scripted comedy will feature a number of directors for the 10-episode season: Bill Benz (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and BD Wong, who stars as Nora's dad on the hit show, is also set to make his television directorial debut.
Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) is the creator and writer of the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.
Season 2 of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens will premiere on Saturday Night Origi-Lols - an unfiltered, unapologetic, and undeniably hilarious Saturday night segment that will keep comedy lovers entertained with brand new Comedy Central original content that has never been seen on the continent before.
Be sure to tune into Awkwafina is Nora From Queens on Saturday 28 August at 22:30 CAT (on Comedy Central Africa DStv Channel 122)
