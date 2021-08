Awkwafina is Nora From Queens season 2, to premier on Comedy Central's Saturday Night Origilols

Following a successful first season of Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, the channel that makes life funnier is set to premiere season 2 on Saturday 28 August at 22:30 CAT (on Comedy Central Africa DStv Channel 122). The half-hour scripted comedy will feature a number of directors for the 10-episode season: Bill Benz (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and BD Wong, who stars as Nora's dad on the hit show, is also set to make his television directorial debut.