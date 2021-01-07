ICASA to hold public hearings on the Subscription Television Broadcasting Services Inquiry

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) will hold public hearings from 12-15 January 2021 in respect of the draft findings document on the Inquiry into Subscription Television Broadcasting Services.

Image by RAEng_Publications from Pixabay

The Authority notes that there were requests from some interested stakeholders for ICASA to consider deferring the public hearings to a later date. After careful consideration, the Authority has taken a decision to and hereby wishes to notify interested parties that the public hearings shall continue as set out in the notice.



However, in light of the current circumstances relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Authority is of the view that it is therefore duty-bound to ensure that both the Authority’s staff and external stakeholders are protected in that regard.



“To ensure strict adherence to all Covid-19 safety protocols and regulations, the Authority has decided that the public hearings will be held virtually and without any physical in-person presentations”, says ICASA Councillor, Adv. Dimakatso Qocha.



