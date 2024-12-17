Marketing & Media Media
    Platinum North West TV NPC awarded CTBS and RFS licences

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    Platinum North West TV NPC has been awarded Community Television Broadcasting Service (CTBS) and Radio Frequency Spectrum (RFS) licences by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).
    Source: © 123rf Platinum North West TV NPC has been awarded Community Television Broadcasting Service and Radio Frequency Spectrum licences by Icasa
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Platinum North West TV NPC has been awarded Community Television Broadcasting Service and Radio Frequency Spectrum licences by Icasa

    This follows Icasa's conclusion of the licensing process to issue CTBS and RFS licences for the provision of community television broadcasting services.

    Out of the 20 applications admitted to Phase 1 of the licensing process, only one applicant complied with the pre-registration requirements and was therefore admitted to Phase 2.

    The second phase of the licensing process was undertaken in terms of section 17 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005).

    Community TV pivotal

    “Community television plays a pivotal role in South Africa as a source of information, education, and entertainment.

    “It contributes to various aspects of community development, empowerment, social cohesion, and cultural preservation and promotion through storytelling,” says Icasa councillor, Ntombiza Sithole, chairperson of the Committee on TBS.

    Icasa has implored the successful applicant to use this vehicle to serve the people of South Africa and contribute to the prosperity of the community broadcasting sector.

    The Authority congratulates the successful applicant on this significant milestone which is a testament to their commitment and determination in serving their respective communities.

    media, radio, community television, radio licence, ICASA, broadcasting licence, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, radio frequency spectrum, TV
