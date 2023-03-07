Curro to host inter-school eSports tournament

Curro eSports, a provider of competitive gaming opportunities for young learners, will be launching their first Curro Clash LAN on 24 and 25 March 2023.

Image supplied

The event will take place at Curro Krugersdorp High School in Gauteng and will give approximately 200 young gamers from schools across Gauteng the chance to develop their skills and compete against other learners to win some fantastic prizes.

Over the two days, gamers can participate in teams in the following titles, Minecraft Education Capture the Flag, Dota 2, Overwatch 2 and Rocket League. Each team will play the same number of games over the two days and their scores ranked to find the winners who will be taking home prizes, sponsored by Acer for Education. Schools can either enter their school teams or individuals can register a team of friends.

Ever since the launch of the first internal league for Curro schools during the pandemic, Curro eSports has been leading the way in crafting a solid school-level eSports community for its learners and developing a new level of digital learning. Through its partnership with Acer for Education, the independent school group has integrated eSports into their extra-curricular programmes and launched a secure eSports gaming platform so learners can remain safe whilst online. Curro even claimed victory at an International Minecraft friendly with a Californian school in June 2021.

“Curro has held several inter-Curro eSports tournaments over the last few years. We want to share our phenomenal experience with fellow schools in the community, as only then will we be able to collectively build a unified eSports in Education offering. With the partnership between Curro eSports and Acer, we aim to bring eSports to a new level for all schools in South Africa,” says Magdeleen de Kock, Digital Transformation Facilitator: eSports project lead.

“This exciting clash is not just a great opportunity for young gamers to show off their skills, but it is also a fantastic way to showcase a school’s strengthened commitment to developing future generations for a digital world. We encourage all schools in Gauteng and wider to join us for this event.”

This eSports tournament is for all learners from 13 to 18 years of age. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun!

Interested schools are urged to sign up as soon as possible to secure a spot via the registration link here.