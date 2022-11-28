Turning over a new leaf with eLearning Indaba

Following this year's final eLearning Indaba, we caught up with New Leaf Technologies founder, Paul Hanly, to chat about the organisation's new offerings and the future of the event.
We have seen a definite upward trend in both registrations and attendance. Results from post-event surveys indicate an encouraging and positive response. We use these insights to continually steer and redefine value for our audience, by offering attractive topics and content that resonates with the industry at large.
The general consensus while conducting research is very moderate with reports indicating anything between 20 to 30% annual growth globally. South Africa seems to be ahead of this adoption. Our own business has attracted a consistent year-on-year growth rate of over 50%, with more and more competitors entering the market, which really highlights the trend across the board.
Due to the very high enquiry rate and demand from customers, we have formally launched a new learnership division which further seeks to support the industry skills gap by offering an accredited e-learning specialisation, with our first cohort starting in February. We have advanced the functional capability of our learning platform to administer the SETA-based end-to-end requirements including functionality such as moderation and proctoring, making it far simpler to manage the process in one system.
In keeping with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), New Leaf is extremely conscious of the importance of accessibility, keeping in mind that learners learn in many different ways such as visually, auditorily, kinesthetically etc. A large percentage of the population access platform with ESL (English as a second language), therefore with the introduction of text-to-speech in all 11 official languages will support our learners on their paths to mastery.
New Leaf will be rebranding the eLearning Indaba, with a vision to change the educational landscape in South Africa for the better. We plan to host a large hybrid event in H1 with the assistance of a wider variety of learning and event partners. The content scope is expected to target all tracks of education from foundational to tertiary and beyond. It will be an exciting relaunch and one we know our audience's expectation will be exceeded due to the phenomenal support of our keynote speakers and event and media partners.