Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nordex sets sights on offering fully recyclable wind turbine blades by 2032

31 Mar 2023
The Nordex Group is participating in a sustainability project, funded by the European Union, to drive the recycling of high-value rotor blade materials from wind turbine blades.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Turbine rotor blades consist of a combination of different materials such as wood, various metals, adhesives, paints, and composites. The composites are glass-fibre-reinforced plastics, as well as carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics. At the end of their life, rotor blades are challenging to recycle due to the heterogeneity of the material and the strong adhesion between the fibres and polymers. Recycling processes for these materials are not yet fully established, and reuse of recycled materials is not widespread.

“In line with our group’s Sustainability Strategy 2025, ambitious goals have been set, including offering the market a fully recyclable blade within the next decade, with the target set for 2032,” said Nordex Energy South Africa’s managing director, Compton Saunders.

Juwi's 84MW Wolf Wind Project reaches financial close
Juwi's 84MW Wolf Wind Project reaches financial close

1 day ago

EoLO-HUBS project

To reach this goal, Nordex has conducted and participated in a number of research and development projects, one of which is the European-funded ‘Wind turbine blades end of life through open HUBs for circular materials in sustainable business models’ (EoLO-HUBS).

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The general objective of the EoLO-HUBS project is to demonstrate and validate a set of innovative composite material recycling technologies which will provide answers to the three main areas involved in end-of-life wind farm recycling: de-comissioning and pre-treatment of wind turbine blades; sustainable fibre reclamation processes addressing two alternative routes: low carbon pyrolysis and green chemistry solvolysis; upgrading processes for the recovered fibres addressing mainly glass fibres as well as carbon fibres.

NextOptions

Related

Nordex focuses on wellbeing, education
Nordex focuses on wellbeing, education7 Jan 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz