Cabinet approves Draft Electricity Amendment Bill

31 Mar 2023
Cabinet has approved for submission to Parliament the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill aimed at strengthening the role of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.
Image source: Vaclav Volrab – 123RF.com

The objectives of the amendment bill include strengthening the provisions related to licensable and unlicensable (exempted) activities, and making provisions for the transitional measures for the creation of the Transmission System Operator (TSO).

“The bill is also aimed at defining the functions of the TSO, which, amongst others, include provision of an electricity trading platform on a multi-market basis, and provide access to the transmission network on a non-discriminatory basis,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said during a media briefing.

Public Administration Management Amendment (PAMA) Bill 2023

Cabinet has also approved for submission to Parliament the Public Administration Management Bill.

The main objectives of the bill are to improve service delivery by better alignment of human resources, governance and related arrangements across the three spheres of government.

The bill also removes unfair disparities in public administration and provides for the creation of a framework for collective bargaining.

Public Service Amendment Bill

Cabinet has approved for submission to Parliament the Public Service Amendment Bill, 2023.

“The bill aims to clarify the roles and duties of executive authorities in relation to Heads of Department and provides for certain administrative powers to be vested with Heads of Department, while strategic powers must reside with executive authorities,” Cabinet said.

The bill also augments the role of the Director-General in the Presidency to create a Head of Public Administration and clarifies the role of the Public Service Commission in respect of grievances.

Draft Electronic Communications Amendment (ECA) Bill

Cabinet has further approved the gazetting of the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill for public comment.

The purpose of the proposed amendments is to increase the level of competition in the telecommunications sector and drive down prices.

The amendments to the Electronic Communications Act will allow the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa flexibility to regulate competition issues in the sector.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

