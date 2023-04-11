SA NPO Reach Digital Health wins international Skoll Award

South African-based NPO Reach Digital Health - previously Praekelt.org - has been awarded the 2023 Skoll Award for Social Innovation. The NPO was the only African organisation in the 2023 cohort for the Skoll Awards. The Skoll Foundation highlights leaders and organisations that advance transformational social change around the world.

Debbie Rogers, CEO of Reach Digital Health | image supplied

Debbie Rogers, CEO of Reach Digital Health, said:

“We are honoured to be a recipient of the prestigious Skoll Award and for the recognition of our work alongside four other incredible organisations. The award will amplify our organisation's strategic ability to improve health systems, empower more people and have more impact in under-resourced environments. This Award would not have been possible without our dedicated partners' support and our team's passion and commitment.”

For almost two decades, Reach has proven the value of harnessing technology, using new approaches for the dramatic change needed to empower citizens to live healthier lives, support and motivate health workers and improve the quality of care when engaging with the health systems.

Through its implementing partners, the organisation contributes towards sustainable impact within 11 countries across health domains such as HIV/Aids, maternal and child health, Tuberculosis, mental health, gender-based violence and sexual health and rights.

“The recognition as a premier African social impact innovator is well-timed. Reach has begun expanding into additional lower-to-middle-income countries leveraging its experience and capability in developing, scaling and demonstrating the power of technology.

“Supported by the Skoll Foundation's endorsement, Reach will unlock additional growth opportunities, increase its profile as a pan-African entity and foster deeper collaborations between partners and stakeholders – including health providers, partners and citizens,” the company said in a press statement.