SAB and The Loeries continue long-standing relationship

South African Breweries (SAB) will once again partner with The Loeries, cementing the longstanding relationship between the two organisations to promote creative excellence in the industry.

SAB will be partnering as the Loeries Integrated Campaign category partner. Widely considered one of the most difficult categories in which to excel.

The Loeries Integrated Campaign expects entrants to truly demonstrate their ability to create work that can combine media into a cohesive campaign that delivers on brand objectives.

No stranger to the power of creativity, SAB VP Vaughan Croeser, says SAB is very proud to be a longstanding partner of The Loeries. “Our firm belief is that creativity is the driving force behind the growth of brands. As a company that is committed to the growth of the South African economy, this link between growth and creativity is exactly why our association with The Loeries is so important to us.”

The Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj expressed his appreciation of the partnership between The Loeries and SAB. “SAB understands and utilises the power of creative excellence to truly connect with consumers in a meaningful way,” says Sewraj.

“This partnership is a testament to their firm desire to also support and strengthen the industry through the work being done by The Loeries," he adds.

Leveraging creativity to help solve societal issues

Croeser adds that SAB recently re-launched the positioning of the SAB brand, and its purpose is to dream big to create a future with more cheers.

“Beyond unlocking growth, we also view creativity as a key component in solving real societal issues faced by South Africans every day as is evident in many of our current brand campaigns.”

“By supporting the creative industry and coupling that with the power and the reach of our brands, we truly believe that we can create this brighter future together,” says Croeser.

45 years of rewarding creative excellence

This year the Africa and the Middle East's brand communications festival and awards celebrate its 45th edition of recognising and rewarding creative and innovative excellence.

Loeries Creative Week will run over five days from 2 to 6 October in The City of Cape Town, with expos, talks by leading international creatives, networking and the highly anticipated announcement of the winners of the 2023 Loerie Awards.