Sishen and DMRE partner to empower women in mining

Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen Mine, in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources, has launched the Women Diggers Programme. This initiative, led by the DMRE, aims to empower women within mining communities and increase their representation in the industry.

Women Diggers Programme participants obtaining their certificates in computing and communication at the NCR TVET Kathu Campus. Source: Supplied

In a bid to effect meaningful change, the program has identified 12 women from the JTG Municipal area. These women will be offered skills and work-integrated learning opportunities provided by Sishen Mine, equipping them with the necessary tools to enhance their lives.

The year-long initiative will provide participants with employment experience and training, including driving lessons, Basic Fire Fighting, and First Aid schooling. All programme participants will receive a monthly stipend of R7,000 for the duration of the programme.

Adrianna Slambert, SED Specialist at Sishen Mine, provides insight into the program: “We received a request from the Department of Mineral Resources to equip the participants with skills and training to increase their employability. All 12 women are from the John Taolo Gaetsewe District,” she said.

As we reimagine mining to improve people’s lives, we hope this program will have a positive impact on the participants’ lives and increase representation for women in mining.

As part of the Women Diggers Programme, participants will have access to a registered psychologist to address and resolve any issues they might need help with. The initiative will welcome another group of participants to ensure a sustained effort in developing and empowering women from the area.