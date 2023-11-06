Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sishen and DMRE partner to empower women in mining

    9 Jan 2024
    9 Jan 2024
    Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen Mine, in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources, has launched the Women Diggers Programme. This initiative, led by the DMRE, aims to empower women within mining communities and increase their representation in the industry.
    Women Diggers Programme participants obtaining their certificates in computing and communication at the NCR TVET Kathu Campus. Source: Supplied
    Women Diggers Programme participants obtaining their certificates in computing and communication at the NCR TVET Kathu Campus. Source: Supplied

    In a bid to effect meaningful change, the program has identified 12 women from the JTG Municipal area. These women will be offered skills and work-integrated learning opportunities provided by Sishen Mine, equipping them with the necessary tools to enhance their lives.

    The year-long initiative will provide participants with employment experience and training, including driving lessons, Basic Fire Fighting, and First Aid schooling. All programme participants will receive a monthly stipend of R7,000 for the duration of the programme.

    An Anglo American employee at the Kumba Iron Ore mine. Anglo signed an MOU with Swedish H2 Green Steel in April to use products from Kumba.
    Anglo American outlines financial plans, eyes long-term demand growth

      8 Dec 2023

    Adrianna Slambert, SED Specialist at Sishen Mine, provides insight into the program: “We received a request from the Department of Mineral Resources to equip the participants with skills and training to increase their employability. All 12 women are from the John Taolo Gaetsewe District,” she said.

    As we reimagine mining to improve people’s lives, we hope this program will have a positive impact on the participants’ lives and increase representation for women in mining.

    As part of the Women Diggers Programme, participants will have access to a registered psychologist to address and resolve any issues they might need help with. The initiative will welcome another group of participants to ensure a sustained effort in developing and empowering women from the area.

    Read more: Anglo American, women empowerment, Kumba Iron Ore, women in mining, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
    NextOptions


    Related

    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    DMRE finally gazettes IRP2023, major plant build on cards
     5 Jan 2024
    Source: Isabella Mendes/Pexels
    Fuel prices drop as crude oil plunges, gas gets more expensive
     2 Jan 2024
    The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. Source: Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
    High Court rules 50-year Anglo lead poisoning case is 'untenable'
     17 Dec 2023
    An Anglo American employee at the Kumba Iron Ore mine. Anglo signed an MOU with Swedish H2 Green Steel in April to use products from Kumba.
    Anglo American outlines financial plans, eyes long-term demand growth
     8 Dec 2023
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Anglo American readies cost cuts in wake of PGM market downturn
     7 Dec 2023
    EDF Renewables ticks DMRE boxes, gets Nedbank funding to sell to Eskom
    EDF Renewables ticks DMRE boxes, gets Nedbank funding to sell to Eskom
    5 Dec 2023
    Inaugural Sanedi annual energy conference. Source: Supplied
    South Africa’s collaborative approach to energy transition
    22 Nov 2023
    Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty
     6 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz