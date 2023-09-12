Industries

Mining News South Africa

Africa


6 businesses launch out of RBM learnership programme

12 Sep 2023
A graduation ceremony marked the culmination of this initiative, where 20 individuals from local communities were awarded NQF Level 4 qualifications in the New Venture Creation learnership programme. These individuals were selected from a large pool of applicants through a rigorous and competitive process.
New Venture Creation Graduates. Source: Supplied
New Venture Creation Graduates. Source: Supplied

The two-year journey of these graduates included learning the fundamental and practical aspects of starting a business, such as developing a business plan, seeking funding, opening banking accounts, and operating as fully established enterprises.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this pioneering programme which produced six new businesses that not only offer employment opportunities, but are also an inspiration to others in our neighbouring communities that have same ideas and commitment to grow sustainable businesses,” says Bridgette Ngobese who spearheads the New Venture Creation project at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

The six businesses range from product and services, beauty, fast food and manufacturing. Among the skills gained were developing an entrepreneurial profile, implementing action plans for a new venture, understanding market dynamics, and managing the finances of a new venture.

The New Venture Creation learnership programme is one of several initiatives by RBM to make a difference beyond mining. Other initiatives include a supplier development programme that supports existing local businesses to supply products and services to RBM and other industrial organisations, bursary schemes, and internship programmes.

These are aimed at local youth and are designed to encourage women to consider careers in the mining sector.

