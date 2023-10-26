Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


DPWI and SANDF to unveil 100 new bridges in rural SA

26 Oct 2023
Public Works and Infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala will visit Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Friday to give progress on and unveil the massive construction of rural bridges.
DPWI and SANDF to unveil 100 new bridges in rural SA

These bridges are being constructed in six provinces and are aimed at connecting communities and guaranteeing their safety.

“Minister Zikalala is adamant that no child should miss schools in rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Limpopo and North West because the rivers swell when it rains. This will be one of the massive rural infrastructure investments made by a government in post-apartheid South Africa,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) explained in a statement.

Source: © 123rf the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College
5 steps to remain resilient in your career

1 day ago

The department announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will provide significant technical support and therefore the work is expected to be executed swiftly.

“Some of these rural community bridges were destroyed during the flood disasters and their absence has disconnected communities and made their lives difficult.”

The construction work phase will see 134 rural bridges constructed in the country in the coming months.

“This will significantly upscale the rural infrastructure development in poorly serviced areas with public amenities," the DPWI said.

Zikalala is also expected to unpack employment opportunities and the lasting legacy for the communities.

“The escalation in the building of the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme is one of the Minister’s top priorities in the building programme, together with unblocking projects that have stalled for various reasons.”

The programme, the department explained, is being undertaken together with the Department of Defence and provincial Departments of Transport.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: South African National Defence Force, Department of Defence, Sihle Zikalala, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Related

Source: Katja Hamilton.
McGregor in crisis: Gift of the Givers races against time to provide urgent aid3 Oct 2023
ERWIC award winners. Source: x.com
#WomensMonth: Cidb awards celebrate outstanding women in construction28 Aug 2023
Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'
Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'31 Jul 2023
SMEs can survive construction costs spike by focusing on government work
SMEs can survive construction costs spike by focusing on government work25 Jul 2023
Source: .
Robben Island fights for its World Heritage status23 Jun 2023
Infrastructure Investment Plan projects worth R21.4bn now complete
Infrastructure Investment Plan projects worth R21.4bn now complete26 Apr 2023
First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published
First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published26 Apr 2023
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
Public invited to comment on EPWP policy19 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz