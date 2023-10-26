Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24 LifestyleOxford University PresseStudyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


5 steps to remain resilient in your career

26 Oct 2023
While the 5IR provides substantial new opportunities, and there is a significant focus on harmonising humanity and tech, the relationship between humans and technology grows more intricate as we transition into the 5th Industrial Revolution (5IR).
Source: © 123rf the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College
Source: © 123rf 123rf the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College

However, it also comes with not-insubstantial challenges, which will require most people to take action to ensure they future-proof their careers.

In the coming years, the world of work and education will see profound changes

“While 4IR was characterised by technology enhancing human capabilities, the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College.

“This means understanding and leveraging technology to benefit society, focusing on well-being, sustainability, and inclusivity,” adds Meyer.

Profound changes to work and education

She says that in the coming years, the world of work and education will see profound changes.

“We will see work being redefined as human roles evolve with AI and robotics taking on more tasks. The emphasis will shift from manual and repetitive jobs to positions that require creativity, empathy, and complex problem-solving.”

She adds that on the education front, we will see the need for systems to adapt to prepare individuals for the new world.

“This will mean a greater emphasis on critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability.”

Redefined tech and humanity boundaries

Meyer says that over the next decade, boundaries between tech and humanity will be redefined, creating a job landscape that is fluid and ever-changing.

“Certain professions will naturally phase out as we move deeper into the 5IR era, while others will undergo significant transformations. “In this age of flux and uncertainty that lies ahead, there remain a few steps you can take to fortify your career, which will help you remain resilient regardless of your specific field,” she says.

5 steps to remain resilient in your career

  1. Embrace continuous learning

    2. “Adaptability is the key to thriving throughout life, specifically during times of uncertainty, and at the heart of adaptability lies continuous learning. “With the 5IR promising advancements in AI, biotech, and other fields, professionals must be willing to learn and re-learn to stay relevant,” advises Meyer.

    Staying on top of the game can be done by pursuing online courses and certifications, attending workshops and conferences, and obtaining a new qualification in a growth sector.

  2. Develop soft skills

    3. While technology will play a pivotal role in future, human-centric skills will become invaluable. These skills include emotional intelligence, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration.

    “As machines handle more tasks, human roles will focus on management, communication, and decision-making—all of which require a deep understanding of human emotions and behaviours,” she says.

    The ability to assess situations, think critically, and devise solutions will be crucial, especially in scenarios where automation falls short.

    “And with decentralisation a critical theme, teamwork and collaboration across diverse groups and geographies will be essential,” she adds.

  3. Cultivate an interdisciplinary mindset

    4. The boundaries between disciplines will blur, notes Meyer. A coder might need to understand biogenetics if they're working on a biotech application, or a marketer might need to dive into AI analytics to optimise campaigns. It is, therefore, helpful to invest time in understanding the basics of disciplines that intersect with yours.

    Along with new tech will come further ethical questions. Being informed about the ethical considerations in your industry can also position you as a thought leader and decision-maker.

  4. Embrace the tech

    5. Rather than shying away from new technological tools, engage with them through hands-on experience.“If a new software or tool is relevant to your job, learn its functionalities. This includes augmented and virtual reality tools which will become commonplace in training, meetings, and other professional scenarios.”

  5. Be flexible and connect

    6. Jobs will evolve and roles may shift. Being flexible and open to change will be an asset. This might mean moving organisational functions, adapting to new technologies, or changing career paths.

    Meyer says that being a team player who gets the job done – even if it’s a new one requiring new skills - will go a long way towards futureproofing your position.

    “And finally, as everyone will be going through similar changes and transitions across roles and industries, maintaining a robust professional network will become key – to help you stay updated on industry trends, provide opportunities for collaboration, and offer potential safety nets in times of rapid change.”

NextOptions
Read more: technology, career, education, humanity

Related

Securing tomorrow's success: The investment in education
Securing tomorrow's success: The investment in education3 days ago
Source: © Accenture In its 17th Year, Accenture Song’s bellwether report identifies five global macro trends and provides guidance for businesses
5 Global macro trends to guide business going forward19 Oct 2023
Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives
Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives12 Oct 2023
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab28 Sep 2023
Huawei's comeback adds diversity to stagnant consumer electronics market
Huawei's comeback adds diversity to stagnant consumer electronics market21 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf Nfinity Influencer CEO, Pieter Groenewald says crowdsourcing platforms are the most social and seamless integration of humanity and technology in business
Collective intelligence: The best social and seamless integration of humanity and technology12 Sep 2023
Carl Thomen is the product marketing lead at Peach Payments. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Carl Thomen, product marketing lead at Peach Payments11 Sep 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Moerane, VMLY&R's new joint head of social and digital
#BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Moerane, VMLY&R's new joint head of social and digital7 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz