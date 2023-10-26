5 steps to remain resilient in your career

While the 5IR provides substantial new opportunities, and there is a significant focus on harmonising humanity and tech, the relationship between humans and technology grows more intricate as we transition into the 5th Industrial Revolution (5IR).

However, it also comes with not-insubstantial challenges, which will require most people to take action to ensure they future-proof their careers.

In the coming years, the world of work and education will see profound changes

“While 4IR was characterised by technology enhancing human capabilities, the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College.

“This means understanding and leveraging technology to benefit society, focusing on well-being, sustainability, and inclusivity,” adds Meyer.

Profound changes to work and education

She says that in the coming years, the world of work and education will see profound changes.

“We will see work being redefined as human roles evolve with AI and robotics taking on more tasks. The emphasis will shift from manual and repetitive jobs to positions that require creativity, empathy, and complex problem-solving.”

She adds that on the education front, we will see the need for systems to adapt to prepare individuals for the new world.

“This will mean a greater emphasis on critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability.”

Redefined tech and humanity boundaries

Meyer says that over the next decade, boundaries between tech and humanity will be redefined, creating a job landscape that is fluid and ever-changing.

“Certain professions will naturally phase out as we move deeper into the 5IR era, while others will undergo significant transformations. “In this age of flux and uncertainty that lies ahead, there remain a few steps you can take to fortify your career, which will help you remain resilient regardless of your specific field,” she says.

5 steps to remain resilient in your career