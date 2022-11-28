'Feel Good this Summer' in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route

Tourism to the Eastern Cape and Garden Route will be given a boost by a season-long 'Feel Good Summer' celebration on Algoa FM.

Wayne Hart, Lee Duru, Charlton Tobias

“Our objective is to enhance the experience of holidaying in the Eastern Cape. We want visitors to have such a good time, be entertained, and come back to Algoa country for their next break,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

Listeners will be involved by being able to request their favourite feel good summer song and to share their experiences on air.

“Our music mix will be adopting a summer feel, supported by messages on air and online to help create the summer vibe,” says programme manager Mio Khondleka.

Weather reports will be holiday-focused, giving listeners a preview of the day ahead.

Presenters will be sharing their own Eastern Cape summer experiences such as surfing, beach days, braais, road trips, family dinners, excursions and “all the other wonderful things that happen in Algoa Country during the summer,” says Geyer.

They will be sharing their experiences on air and through social media.

“We all realise how important tourism is to the province. This is our contribution to making it an extra special experience,” says Khondleka.

“Feel Good Summer is about creating a happier holiday experience for listeners on air.

“There is a lot happening in people’s lives around summer, some of which can also be stressful.

“Algoa FM will be the place listeners can turn to, in order to relieve the stress and celebrate summer fun,” he says.



