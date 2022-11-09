Industries

    OFM presenter takes up challenge for the sake of children's dreams

    9 Nov 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    OFM's very own Shandor Potgieter, the host of the Good Morning Breakfast Show, 6-9am on weekdays, will take on the K-Way SkyRun 100 race to raise funds for the Reach for a Dream Foundation.
    OFM presenter takes up challenge for the sake of children's dreams

    The SkyRun will take place in the remote terrain of the Witteberg mountain range in the Eastern Free State on 19 November 2022.

    Shandor’s fundraising goal is R100,000. Donations start at R1,000 per km.

    He says a few years ago he met a boy with a life-threatening disease in Kimberley. “Reach for a Dream made his dream come true, and to see the hope and inspiration it put back into his life was astounding. This year he celebrated his 19th birthday! It is 12 years later and to this day he credits Reach for a Dream for giving him the desire and will to keep on fighting.”

    According to Potgieter, it was this meeting that planted the seed in his mind to become involved with children with life-threatening diseases. “More recently, I became aware of 20 kids who are living with life-threatening diseases. I asked Reach for a Dream how much it would cost to make their dreams come true and they said R100,000. I then thought of the 100km K-Way SkyRun – I would use this as a platform to create sustainable change in these children’s lives. It’s like throwing a rock into a pool – it’s about the ripple effect. I wanted to create hope for a few people and this would hopefully inspire others to go out and do the same.”

    Join OFM, the sound of your life in Central South Africa, in supporting this project and assisting Reach for a Dream to make these and many more dreams come true.

    To donate, use the following banking details:

    Reach for a Dream – BFN
    Bank: FNB
    Branch: 261251
    Account number: 56291115868
    Reference: Name/Shandor100

    Follow Shandor on social media @shandorpotgieter to stay up to date with his training for the K-Way SkyRun, and his race results.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.

