Senior research hires for Verve in Chicago, Sydney and London

9 Nov 2022
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in culture, communities, and smart digital insight, have made five senior research hires across their global hubs in Chicago, Sydney and London.
Gina Gapp
Gina Gapp

In Chicago, Gina Gapp has been appointed as research and consulting director, bringing over 12 years experience in qualitative and quantitative research across industries that include CPG, foodservice, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and retail. She joins from a role as VP Consumer Goods and Services at Maru, to work on key accounts and new business development at Verve.


Erik Moses
Erik Moses

Erik Moses also joins the Chicago team as associate director - he moves from PDT where he spent seven years as a research and design manager. An expert in qualitative research and innovation, Moses will build out Verve’s ignite@VERVE proposition in the US, following a successful global launch earlier this year.




Lauren Irwin
Lauren Irwin

The Australian team have welcomed Lauren Irwin as senior consultant in their Sydney hub. With skills in quantitative, qualitative and cultural research gained in previous roles at Consulting by Kantar and Lucid, Irwin will be heavily involved in delivering the ignite@VERVE offer to the Australian market.




Katrien Gunn
Katrien Gunn

In London, Katrien Gunn joins as director, and Rachel Skry as associate director – both within Verve’s research team. Prior to joining Verve, Gunn spent six years in a director role at online community specialist Incling, before which she worked in various roles at C Space over a seven year period. As a qualitative and communities’ specialist, Gunn will work across a number of key client accounts, and also brings UX experience to build out Verve’s UX offer with UX lead Jodie Holland.


Rachel Skry
Rachel Skry

Alongside Gunn, Rachel Skry joins the London team as an associate director. Previously at Ipsos, Skry was a director in the corporate reputation team, specialising technology and consumer sectors. She joins Verve to work on a global technology client.





Founder and CEO Andrew Cooper, comments: “We’re proud to welcome such a talented group to the team, particularly against the backdrop of what is a very challenging recruitment market. Great people help us win and retain great clients and I’m confident that Gina, Erik, Lauren, Katrien and Rachel will help us do exactly that!

VERVE
We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.
Read more: new appointments, Andrew Cooper, Verve

