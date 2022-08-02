Kfm Best of the Cape 2021 campaign wins bronze at Bookmarks

The first instalment of the annual Kfm Best of the Cape Awards has won a bronze award at Bookmarks 2022. The win was in the category 'Publisher Brand-Building Campaign'.

The campaign was created last year as a response to the impact lockdown had on the Western Cape economy, which is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors. The campaign drove local support for businesses by highlighting the most exceptional businesses in 30 categories.

The campaign was a massive success with 88,000 votes deciding the 30 winners. According to one of the winners, Avontuur Estate Restaurant: "Winning meant increased exposure, increased visitors, more bookings, more phone calls, and the fact that we made it to 20 years without closing our doors."

Another winner was Darling Brew who said: "It lets the consumer know that Darling Brew is doing the right thing and that our beers are of the highest standards. The brand exposure was also great in a day-to-day sense – our taste rooms in Darling and Woodstock experienced increased traffic."

Voting for the 2022 edition of this campaign is currently open. Vote for your favourite business on the Kfm 94.5 website until midnight, Wednesday 3 August. Winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on the station on Friday 12 August.

To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow the brand on social media using @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape.



