First for South African Radio: East Coast Radio launches in-house production unit

What happens when some of the country's best creatives, copywriters, audio, and video specialists get together? Media magic.
East Coast Radio has launched a first in South African Radio, a one-stop-shop offering tailored, 360-degree content production packages, suitable for any brand.
East Coast Productions is housed as a sub brand under East Coast Radio, the aim of this new venture is to offer efficient solutions driven packages to clients who are aiming to give their brands a wholistic 360-degree integrated marketing campaign, across multiple platforms.
“This is such an exciting venture for us. We endeavour to always focus on client centric solutions in everything that we do, and this project is just another step in serving our customers’ needs. We are proud to launch a production house that is equipped to run an entire campaign where our clients only have to deal with one point of contact and can be assured that their brands will be seen, heard, and felt by the right audiences. East Coast Productions will cover all aspects of production from copywriting to audio production and cutting-edge videography. Our creativity will be the connector. The journey ahead is exciting, and we look forward to some world class collaborations and the creation of cutting-edge content!” said Boni Mchunu, managing director at East Coast Radio.
To get your brand going and growing across all platforms, simply send Tshepo Pule an email on az.oc.rce@opehst
.
East Coast Productions. See. Hear. Feel.