Wonder Women Wednesday's with Algoa FM's Brian Ndevu

Radio personality and Algoa FM Presenter, Brian Ndevu, is using his afternoon drive show to highlight women of the Eastern Cape and South Africa.

Brian Ndevu

He has introduced “Wonder Women Wednesday,” which seeks to inspire women from all walks of life to look beyond the gender-based violence against women around them and reach for greatness.“The feature was born out of my anger regarding violence towards women,” says Ndevu.“I thought if I could dedicate a day each week to celebrate women, it wouldn’t only inspire older women to be great, but young girls as well,” he says.“I have girl children and I want them to have other women to look up to who are doing great things in the world,” he says.Ndevu selects the women he features by looking at what is currently happening in the country.“I've celebrated young women in South Africa who have changed career paths as a result of Covid (from microbiology to farming), celebrated a woman from Queenstown who beat cancer and the Prime Minister of New Zealand for her approach to Covid-19.“We also featured our Border Rugby Women's Team who won the national league,” he says.“The response has been good. Listeners tell me they look forward to the feature. The great thing about it is that there are plenty of things that women are doing that are worth celebrating,” says Ndevu.This month, Ndevu highlights that he will be speaking to a Walter Sisulu University student who recently won a continental competition.The future shines bright for Wonder Women Wednesdays, Ndevu says, “I'd love to have the feature sponsored or get to a point where we have an event celebrating women every year. I'd love to have seminars and talks at schools for women, by women”.“In women’s month, we generally hear more about women supporting women, but Brian has grown this feature beyond just women’s month.“It’s an empowering feature for all ages and through sharing positive stories, we are hoping to inspire others through radio,” says Algo FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.