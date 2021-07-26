Radio Company news South Africa

KFM 94.5 is looking for the Best of The Cape

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The Cape's biggest radio station, KFM 94.5, has launched an inaugural award celebration to recognise exceptional businesses and experiences in the Cape.

The KFM Best of The Cape Awards will hero listener-nominated businesses, entrepreneurs, activities and services with a uniquely Western Cape flavour. The public can nominate businesses in 30 categories until Thursday, 5 August and vote for category winners from Tuesday, 17 August to Wednesday, 25 August. After that it's up to the station’s one million listeners to ultimately decide who the winners are and who will be crowned the Best of the Cape!

All category winners will be announced on the station on Friday, 3 September. The announcement will also be live streamed on the KFM 94.5 Facebook page, and the winners promoted on various social media channels.

The KFM Best of The Cape Awards is spearheaded by KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs. According to host Darren Simpson, the initiative is something he has personally wanted to do for years. "You know, I'm constantly amazed with how unique and different the businesses and people are in this province. I think it's time to celebrate and promote what makes us unique and support those businesses that make us who we are.”

KFM station manager Stephen Werner agrees. "The KFM Best of The Cape Awards is about people coming together to celebrate the beautiful place we call home – the best experiences, businesses and communities you won't find anywhere else in the world. Quite simply, celebrating the best of the best!"

Listeners and the public can nominate their favourite business, experience, community group or venue in 30 award categories on the KFM 94.5 website. Nominations are now open until Thursday, 5 August 2021.

To find out more, tune in to KFM 94.5 every day and follow social media tags @KFMza and #KFMBestOfTheCape.

KFM 94.5 announces the KFM Teacher of the Year

After an inspirational five-week search, leading breakfast show KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs announced the winner of the KFM Teacher of the Year campaign...

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 3 Dec 2020


About KFM 94.5:

KFM 94.5 is Cape Town’s leading radio-driven multimedia brand. With the boldest personalities and the biggest shows in the Western Cape, we entertain audiences with the most music, fun, humour, and life-changing moments. We connect people to their communities, to the Mother City, to the world and to each other. We truly are the soundtrack of the Cape, bringing you all your favourite music all day long.

KFM 94.5 is your escape from adulting. Our audience of 943,000 turns to us for happiness and security and for an antidote to life’s occasional ‘suckiness’. We are committed to making a joyful difference in people’s lives by helping them feel happy, connected, and safe.​

Almost 60% of KFM 94.5’s audience is SEM seven to 10. Our listenership has increased 12% year on year and 43% of our listeners listen to us exclusively. Our website saw more than 450 000 unique pageviews in May 2021.

KFM 94.5. The Most Music. Feel Great.

Source: BRC Rams, April 2019 – March 2020. Google Analytics, Triton Digital, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram May 2021.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
