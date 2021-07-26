How resilient is SA's middle class in Covid times?

South Africa's economy was in poor shape before the global pandemic hit 18 months ago, so it's not surprising that we have found ourselves significantly short of breath before even setting out to climb the hill of Covid recovery. And for brand owners and marketers trying to work out how to deal with changes to the landscape in coming months, understanding the real impact on how employment and income have been affected is clearly a strategic imperative. Put simply: How much money do consumers actually have to spend on anything right now?