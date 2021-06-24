Primedia Broadcasting scoops 2 Station of the Year finalists in 2021 SA Radio Awards

Primedia Broadcasting has secured two finalists for Station of the Year in the Commercial category at the annual SA Radio Awards.
The two stations are KFM 94.5 and 702, representing the Western Cape and Gauteng markets in the music and talk radio formats. The stations also have an additional 22 finalists between them for the 2021 SA Radio Awards.
702 is the largest talk radio station in the country, and underwent a significant station refresh in 2020.
Says Thabisile Mbete, 702 station manager: "2020 was a tough year for the station. We implemented a large number of changes which were informed by an in-depth 702 listener study. We appreciate this industry acknowledgement. I think it shows that our peers view the refreshed 702 and our new #WalkTheTalk philosophy as positive, and results from rolling listener studies show that our listeners agree."
Says Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager: "Over the past year, our focus has consistently been on serving the needs of our audiences across the Western Cape during a very difficult and emotional time. Innovative campaigns such as 'We are Family', 'KFM Teacher of the Year' and features like ‘Biz Boost’ and ‘The Small Business Break’ were integral in supporting and connecting us to our community. While, of course, always providing the most music, the humour and the feel-good factor the station is known for. This acknowledgement by our industry peers belongs to our listeners and the full KFM 94.5 family who inspire us to do what we do every single day."
Reacting to the performance, chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting Geraint Crwys-Williams said: “Well done to our KFM 94.5 team who continues to innovate in the Western Cape region. And a big congratulations to team 702 and our audience who stood with us as the station made some bold changes."
