Primedia Broadcasting celebrates 34 South African Radio Awards nominations

Primedia Broadcasting - and its market-leading audio brands 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk and news brand Eyewitness News - has been recognised with 34 nominations at the 2021 South African Radio Awards.
Notable accolades include 947's refreshed breakfast show Anele and the Club
– a finalist in the Best Breakfast Show and Breakfast Show Presenter categories. Similarly, 702 has received 10 nods after rebranding and introducing a new lineup in October 2020.
In the Western Cape, KFM 94.5 continues to innovate within the region, with the station receiving the most nominations in Cape Town and with multiple shows identified as finalists in the Radio Innovation category. New community initiative, KFM Teacher of the Year, is also a finalist in two categories. CapeTalk and Eyewitness News have been acknowledged in four categories.
Primedia Broadcasting has been recognised in the following categories:
947 (five nominations)
- Breakfast Show Presenter (Commercial) – Anele Mdoda
- Breakfast Show (Commercial) – Anele and The Club on 947
- News Bulletin Reader (Commercial) – Thembekile Mrototo (EWN)
- Daytime Show (Commercial) – Andy Maqondwana
- Music Show (Commercial) – 947 Top40 with Zweli
702 (nine nominations and shares one nod with sister station CapeTalk)
- Afternoon Drive Presenter (Commercial) – John Perlman
- Afternoon Drive Show (Commercial) – 702 Drive with John Perlman
- Breakfast Show Presenter (Commercial) – Bongani Bingwa
- Breakfast Show (Commercial) – 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
- Radio Innovation (Combined) – 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
- Business and Finance Show – 702 and CapeTalk: The Money Show
- Daytime Show (Commercial) – The Azania Mosaka Show
- News and Actuality Show (Commercial) – The Aubrey Masango Show
- News Bulletin Reader (Commercial) – Gladys Mutele (EWN)
- Radio Documentary (Combined) – Inside EWN
KFM 94.5 (12 nominations - the most nominations for a Western Cape radio station)
- Breakfast Show (Commercial) – KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
- Community Project (Commercial) – KFM Teacher of the Year
- Content Producer (Commercial) – KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
- Drama Programme (Commercial) – KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
- Drama Programme (Commercial) – The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
- Promotions Stunt and Event (Commercial) – The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
- Promotions Stunt and Event (Commercial) – KFM Teacher of the Year
- Radio Innovation (Combined) – KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
- Radio Innovation (Combined) – All Shows
- Station Imaging (Commercial)
- Traffic Presenter (Combined) – Sherlin Barends
- Weekend Radio Show (Commercial) – The KFM Top40 with Carl Wastie
CapeTalk (three nominations and one shared)
- Business and Finance Show – 702 and CapeTalk: The Money Show
- Daytime Show (Commercial) – Lunch with Pippa Hudson
- News and Actuality Show (Commercial) – Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
- Radio Innovation (Combined) – Big Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto
Eyewitness News (four nominations)
- Field News Reporter (Combined) – EWN News Bulletins: Ahmed Kajee
- Field News Reporter (Combined) – Special Anti-Robbery Squad Field Reporter: Veronica Makhoali
- Podcast (Combined) – Haunted
- Radio Documentary (Combined) – Inside EWN: Power Struggle: Orange Farm Residents
Reacting to the performance, chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting, Geraint Crwys-Williams said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted across a variety of categories. Radio continues to have an amazing ability to connect people, especially in times of crisis. Through our all-star lineup and deep understanding of our audiences we were able to continue our strong and trusted relationship with our listeners over a very difficult year. They were able to share their personal realities with us, but also come to us for top entertainment and information. Our listeners are the heroes – they inspire our work and are at the heart of this industry recognition."
The South African Radio Awards winners will be announced virtually on Friday, 16 July 2021. Follow @SARadioAwards
on social media for news and updates.
