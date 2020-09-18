Local is lekker! East Coast Radio helps local businesses drive traffic to their stores

KwaZulu-Natal businesses are getting a much-needed boost during the lockdown with some help from East Coast Radio.
The station has partnered with UBU International
to help local SMEs sell their goods and services to scores of customers via ECR Wallet.
The ECR Wallet allows listeners to shop and seamlessly pay for items purchased from listed businesses within the Marketplace, while receiving instant cashback and exclusive deals.
The initiative has the potential to help thousands of local businesses increase their sales by driving traffic to their stores.
Since the start of the lockdown in March, ECR has implemented several initiatives to help local businesses combat the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The small business sector was given a further boost in July when ECR launched ‘Lock ‘n Load’, a real-time buying platform on ECR’s website that gives SMEs access to primetime radio spots at affordable prices.
ECR Wallet is just another way the station is helping local businesses to rebuild and recover.
East Coast Radio’s commercial manager, Malani van Huyssteen, says SMEs are essential for the economy and they deserve all the support they can get. Visit ecr.co.za and click on the ECR Wallet button to find out more about this exciting initiative.