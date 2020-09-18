SA Prestige Awards names Brandfundi Content Creation Service of the Year

Brandfundi has been awarded The Corporate Livewire South Africa Prestige Content Creation Service of the Year - Gauteng - South Africa. These awards recognise SMEs that have proven to be the best in their market over the past year.

Over the last 16 years, the Prestige Awards have focused on national and international candidates. This year, a regional award was introduced to recognise smaller, independent businesses that are extremely successful on a local level.The judging panel reviews the nominations for service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The shortlisted companies must, therefore, present supporting evidence of their work, share positive feedback from their clients, supply information on previous accreditation and recognition, as well as highlight the most outstanding parts of their businesses. Those who best demonstrate their strengths across these areas are selected as the winners.Michelle Cavé, founder and managing director of Brandfundi, was delighted with the announcement. She commented: “It’s fantastic to be recognised for the very things that I aim to deliver through my agency. Still quite young at five years old, Brandfundi has great potential to grow, and build on each year’s success and achievements like this one, to help achieve my long-term vision.”“When delivering the news to me, an award representative remarked, ‘You seem to go over and above for your clients.’ It’s a proud moment for my team and me,” added Cavé.