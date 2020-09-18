Cape Times editor Siyavuya Mzantsi has been announced as the Africa grand prize winner as well as one of the winners in the Leadership category at the International News Media Association's 30 Under 30 Awards.
Cape Times editor Siyavuya Mzantsi.
The “30 Under 30 Awards” competition is part of Inma’s Young Professionals Initiative and received 163 applications in July and August.
Members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee and the governing Inma Board of Directors reviewed applications and voted on six winners in five categories: Advertising, Audience, Business Intelligence, Content + Product, and Leadership.
Within the list of 30 winners, six overall “grand prize” winners from six regions were selected.
Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early-career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.
Winners in each of the five categories, coming from 20 countries, are:
Advertising
Maggie Campbell, account director, NZME, New Zealand
Lina Hebert, performance marketing manager, Consumer Revenue, Condé Nast, United States
Weijun (Jenny) Lu, account manager, Marketing Solutions, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong
Simone Mainprize, group digital manager, News Corp Australia
Sade Muhammad, director, Representation and Inclusion Partnerships, Forbes, United States
Erin Rettew, digital sales manager, LNP Media Group, United States
Audience
Lovisa Bergström, data scientist and team lead for Analytics Team, Dagens Nyheter, Sweden
Lily Cloake, marketing director, Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, United States
Taneth Evans, head of audience development, The Times and Sunday Times, United Kingdom
Mansi Panchamia, marketing manager, Corporate Marketing and Strategy, Mid-Day Infomedia, India
Naomi Wills, customer success manager, Business Insider, United States
Business Intelligence
Shotaro Ishihara, data scientist, Nikkei, Japan
Kartikay Khosla, deputy manager, Jagran New Media, India
Stephanie Lievano, business development manager, Corporación La Prensa, Panama
Arthur Rückert, head of data and strategic planning, Grupo RBS, Brazil
Virginia Stagni, business development manager and FT Talent director, Financial Times, United Kingdom
Robert Tidball, head of data, Australian Community Media, Australia
Content + Product
Utkarsh Arora, group product manager, The Economic Times, India
Mara Corbett, creative operations director, Gannett, United States
Jostein Larsen Østring, vice president Development, Amedia, Norway
Adar Rahman, sub-editor, Prothom Alo, Bangladesh
Michael Sommer, project lead Interaktiv, Kleine Zeitung, Austria
Leadership
Zack Korman, lead architect, Aller Media, Norway
Siyavuya Mzantsi, editor, Cape Times, Independent Media, South Africa
Nicholas O’Connor, publisher and chief revenue officer, AméricaEconomía, Chile
Sophia Phan, deputy digital editor, The Sydney Morning Herald (Nine), Australia
Taras Prokopyshyn, CEO, The Ukrainians, Ukraine
Bente Zerrahn, head of Innovation, Axel Springer, Germany
Beyond the recognition, “30 Under 30” awards recipients will receive access to Inma master classes, Inma membership benefits, and more. All 163 applicants have been provided access to an Inma Young Professionals Initiative Slack channel for ideas-sharing and networking.
Grand Prize winners
Within the “30 Under 30 Awards,” judges selected six young professionals as regional Grand Prize winners. They are:
Africa: Siyavuya Mzantsi, editor, Cape Times, Independent Media, South Africa
Asia/Pacific: Shotaro Ishihara, data scientist, Nikkei, Japan
Europe: Virginia Stagni, business development manager and FT talent director, Financial Times, United Kingdom
Latin America: Arthur Rückert, head of data and strategic planning, Grupo RBS, Brazil
North America: Mara Corbett, creative operations director, Gannett, United States
South Asia: Utkarsh Arora, group product manager, The Economic Times, India
“Inma is profoundly proud of this inaugural class of the 30 Under 30 Awards competition,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of Inma. “These are future leaders of the news media industry, and Inma is grateful for our Young Professionals Committee and the judges for shining a light on their early career achievements and leadership potential. The judging process was rigorous, and we look forward to tracking the success of all winners and applicants.”
About Siyavuya Mzantsi
Siyavuya launched his journalism career as an intern at Independent Media and has quickly climbed up the ranks since then. Before being named the first Black African editor of the Cape Times in its 143-year history last year, he had shown his versatility as a journalist by serving as a multimedia reporter, content producer, news editor, and assistant editor.
His appointment to editor at the age of 26 also makes him the youngest editor in the news media group and possibly in Africa. He has been recognised for his bold voice, which includes winning the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year for his work on racial inequalities and the marginalisation of women.
He is dedicated to bringing more Black women into the newsroom while also reaching under-served communities. “The day this publication becomes accessible to children of gardeners and domestic workers, the lowly paid in our society, is the day I would have achieved my goal,” he said.
