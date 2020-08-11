Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Bonang Matheba, Leanne Manas headline East Coast Radio's Women's Business Webinar

11 Aug 2020
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio's annual Women's Business Breakfast is going virtual in 2020.
KZN’s No.1 Hit Music station will host its first-ever Women’s Business Webinar with some of the biggest names in South African business.

The event, which will be live streamed on Wednesday, 26 August, will be hosted by East Coast Radio’s Breakfast show presenter, Darren Maule.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, East Coast Radio has made some adjustments to what would have been its annual Women’s Business Breakfast by creating a live webinar instead.

The webinar will feature an exciting line-up of business minded professionals who will inspire and connect with attendees under the theme, #WomenUnlocked.

The event will be made up of two keynote addresses and a panel discussion.

A game changer of the TV presenting world, South Africa’s media darling; Bonang Matheba has been confirmed as one of the headline speakers.

The radio and television personality will address attendees alongside trailblazer; Vusi Thembekwayo - an acclaimed speaker, youngest JSE Director ever appointed, and Managing Director of an investment and advisory firm.

Bonang and Vusi will be joined in a panel discussion by award-winning ‘Morning Live’ anchor, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Leanne Manas.

The trio will share personal lessons on how to run a successful business, particularly during these difficult times.

The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a sharp drop in economic activity in the country, with both big and small businesses affected.

The #WomenUnlocked Business Webinar was born in the hope of empowering aspiring female entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential.

East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu, hopes the webinar inspires women to break through glass ceilings.

“While we each experience different challenges in our respective business sectors and lives, I know that this year’s theme will motivate and equip us to be empowered and inspire us to unlock our full potential in ways that will ensure that we are deliberate about the decisions we make and encourage us to be unapologetic on the journeys we embark,” said Mchunu.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and be inspired. Purchase your tickets via ecr.co.za.

Follow @eastcoastradio on social media or listen online via ecr.co.za or on DSTV 836 for updated content and hit music!

East Coast RadioWe are the leading English commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal, boasting a loyal listenership of more than 1.1 million people (BRC RAMS, August 2017).
Read more: Bonang Matheba, East Coast Radio, Leanne Manas, Darren Maule, Vusi Thembekwayo, Boni Mchunu

