3 nominations in the bag for Gagasi FM for the 2020 Liberty Radio Awards

Despite the global plight of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) that is seeing the increase of infections daily in South Africa, citizens have been urged to be cautious and practise all the cautionary steps to help stop the spread of the virus. Despite our current situation business must still go on and hard work must still be recognised and celebrated. Therefore, the industry's experts have gathered once again to recognise excellence in broadcasting. The 2020 Liberty Radio Awards panellists nominated Gagasi FM in an impressive three categories. The awards acknowledge and celebrate the important role of radio as a medium of communication.

Gagasi FM’s Indaba hosted by the current affairs guru, Alex Mthiyane, has been nominated for the News and Actuality Show category. Alex Mthiyane hosts the most-loved current affairs show in KZN famously known as Indaba . Mthiyane is a seasoned journalist and a public relations specialist. He is constantly on the pulse of SA’s issues regarding politics, government and matters affecting normal citizens. His ability to identify crucial issues and questions to pose to his guests is a skill that places him amongst the crème de la crème of SA’s top journalists. An extension of Indaba Lifestyle has seen the birth of the two most anticipated features namely, Indaba Yesintu and Indaba Sex Talk . These two features are the highly requested podcasts on the Gagasi FM website and App. Therefore, the nomination is one that makes complete sense.



That Drive is also nominated in the Afternoon Drive Show category. The fairly new show airs Monday–Friday between 3pm–6pm and has become very iconic to the KZN audience. The show took listeners by storm in September 2019 and its blend of unforgettable music, high energy, edginess, impactful content and more is the reason why That Drive has landed this nomination. This afternoon drive show is hosted by Nomalanga ‘The Flame’ Shozi, DJ Warras ‘The Shady Lurker’ and Clarissa Mfeka aka ‘Makhosi’.



Finally, The Mid Morning Hangout hosted by Zisto and Khulekani Mbambo from Monday–Friday at 9am–12pm has been nominated in the Podcast category. The Mid Morning Hangout is a lifestyle based show that has great relatability for the Gagasi FM listener. The show is hosted by the energetic and outspoken Zisto as well as Khulekani Mbambo who is the show’s ‘voice of reason’. The purpose of the show is to inform and educate with a sprinkle of fun and laughter. Zisto is not new to the radio awards fraternity, she and Njinga took home the award for Best Music Show for The Block Party at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards.



These nominations come soon after Gagasi FM introduced its app that is available for download on Google Play and iOS. Gagasi FM is certainly on a trajectory that continues churning out talent and shows that have wider relevance for a growing and upwardly mobile target audience. The Liberty Radio Awards will announce winners on the 17th April 2020.



