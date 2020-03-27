The shot in the arm that global business actually needed

Transform, adapt or die! Could this be the moment when traditional business takes action and combats the current Covid-19 crisis by revising current or dusting off archived business cases? You know the ones that you were too afraid to explore because all you looked at were your current revenue and profit lines.

It's going to require executives to execute with speed and take deliberate action to combat this pandemic by building customer solutions that benefit their day-to-day, and this needs to happen now.As an executive, if your plans aren't already in flight, you've probably missed a beat. What metrics are you looking at? Which leading indicators are you leveraging to digitise your business with an aim to improving customer engagement and the user experience?There is also an opportunity to finally listen to your customers, and if you chose not to, look out for creative dissent - social media is more powerful than you think. Let's face it, the way we do business and customers transact has changed. Behavioural analysis and ignored global trends point to this.The creative-minded executive will undoubtedly incorporate the internet and global communication channels, gear up for an exponential market transition and digital transformation will be a key driver.What to do?This will dramatically build brand loyalty and improve customer engagement. Win lifetime customers now.