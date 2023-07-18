Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa

18 Jul 2023
Babylonstoren Farm Hotel in Simondium has been voted the Best Resort Hotel in Africa for 2023 by Travel + Leisure readers. The hotel also ranks 14th on the Travel + Leisure list of 100 Best Hotels in the World.
Source:
Source: Babylonstoren

Travel + Leisure's 2023 survey received an overwhelming response from its readers, with nearly 165,000 participants casting over 685,000 votes for more than 8,500 unique properties.

Babylonstoren Farm Hotel stood out from other luxurious accommodations in awe-inspiring destinations such as Victoria Falls and Sossusvlei Dessert in the Africa and Middle East category of Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

The hotel’s remarkable qualities, including its expansive garden, rustic farmyard, sprawling vineyards, and lush orchards, which can be explored by the complimentary bicycles provided, helped it achieve an outstanding reader score of 98.50 out of 100.

"We extend deep gratitude to the readers and supporters who contributed to this prestigious recognition," says Dalené Claassens, Babylonstoren director of hotel and hospitality. Our farm hotel invites guests to reconnect and find solace while embracing life’s simple pleasures – leisurely strolls through the garden, farm-fresh meals, sleeping in, and treasured moments with loved ones. We remain committed to providing an unforgettable experience that showcases the unparalleled beauty and splendour of Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: Cape Town Tourism, hospitality industry, tourism industry, hotel industry, Babylonstoren, travel industry, tourism and travel



Related

Source:
Foreign tourism rebounds with help from the African market6 Jul 2023
New WYSTC programme to connect travel influencers with brands and destinations
New WYSTC programme to connect travel influencers with brands and destinations4 Jul 2023
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families29 Jun 2023
Source: - OceanGate
Danger, prestige and authenticity draw thrill-seekers to adventure tourism26 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Astrino Nicoloudakis, chief investment officer of Acsion Limited.
The future of AI in the hospitality industry19 Jun 2023
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers9 Jun 2023
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve9 Jun 2023
Discover the delights of Paarl: 4 must-visit attractions
Discover the delights of Paarl: 4 must-visit attractions9 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz