Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa

Babylonstoren Farm Hotel in Simondium has been voted the Best Resort Hotel in Africa for 2023 by Travel + Leisure readers. The hotel also ranks 14th on the Travel + Leisure list of 100 Best Hotels in the World.

Travel + Leisure's 2023 survey received an overwhelming response from its readers, with nearly 165,000 participants casting over 685,000 votes for more than 8,500 unique properties.

Babylonstoren Farm Hotel stood out from other luxurious accommodations in awe-inspiring destinations such as Victoria Falls and Sossusvlei Dessert in the Africa and Middle East category of Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

The hotel’s remarkable qualities, including its expansive garden, rustic farmyard, sprawling vineyards, and lush orchards, which can be explored by the complimentary bicycles provided, helped it achieve an outstanding reader score of 98.50 out of 100.

"We extend deep gratitude to the readers and supporters who contributed to this prestigious recognition," says Dalené Claassens, Babylonstoren director of hotel and hospitality. Our farm hotel invites guests to reconnect and find solace while embracing life’s simple pleasures – leisurely strolls through the garden, farm-fresh meals, sleeping in, and treasured moments with loved ones. We remain committed to providing an unforgettable experience that showcases the unparalleled beauty and splendour of Africa.