For your next vacation: Work, stay, play and explore Cape Town's top attractions

The Western Cape has seen a significant rise in tourism in recent months. Cape Town has claimed its spot as a top-rated South African destination among travellers who desire one trip with endless fascinating experiences. The city's natural beauty and iconic attractions, such as Robben Island, Table Mountain, V&A Waterfront, Cape Point, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, and Groot Constantia, draw tourists from all over.

One Thibault Residence is your playground

The Western Cape province showcases a diverse cultural heritage that blends modern city living with biodiversity-rich rural charm on the southwestern coast of South Africa. Here in the centre of this vibrant and cosmopolitan city is the historical One Thibault Square, with One Thibault Residence proudly standing tall at its centre.

With an influx in travellers, One Thibault Residence by ITC Hospitality Group – Cape Town’s latest aparthotel, offering 270 suites with beautifully appointed studio and one-bedroom apartments to rent for short or long-term stays – is the latest solution to cater to the needs of corporate and leisure travellers. As the highest residential building in the city centre, guests can ‘live in the sky’, with the 28th floor being the highest floor available to rent.

Charlene van Zyl, general manager of One Thibault Residence, positively concurs: “We eagerly welcome all visitors from around the world and hold a special affinity for those seeking both work and luxury opportunities. One Thibault Residence is ready to showcase its beauty, culture, and hospitality to all who venture to explore our beautiful city.”

According to ITC Hospitality Group, the trend toward aparthotels is particularly prevalent amongst corporate travellers who may be looking for extended-stay accommodation and don’t want to be confined to a traditional hotel room but rather have an apartment to call 'home' whilst working remotely. But the aparthotel appeal is also expanding with a broad spectrum of travellers as its benefits resonate with project-based workers, digital nomads and leisure travellers.

To add to the appeal of One Thibault’s offering is its convenient location on the doorstep of Cape Town’s financial district, a few hundred metres from the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), nine minutes from the V&A Waterfront, and four minutes from the Cape Quarter – making it central for corporate and leisure travel.

Stay in sustainability and architectural excellence in the Mother City

In 2008, the One Thibault building was awarded recognition as one of the county’s 'good buildings' by the South African Institute of Architects in a national survey. One Thibault Square has always been a beloved public space for both office workers and visitors alike. Unlike any other conventional skyscraper, the repurposed building has eco-initiatives at its core, with expansive double-glazed windows to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and precast sun-screens on every floor to save on air-conditioning and heating demands. The building’s unique orientation ensures that apartments are thermally efficient and boast views of South African Unesco World Heritage Sites: Table Mountain, Robben Island, and the Cape Floral Kingdom, which includes Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

The aparthotel lifestyle at One Thibault Residence offers:

Uninterrupted electricity (no loadshedding)



24-hour security personnel



Concierge service



Uncapped fibre internet access



Easy access to transportation hubs



Ample secure parking



Breakfast options available



Pre-arrival grocery shopping service



10% discount on meals at participating venues

“Tourists are recognising their impact on the environment and choosing to make a positive change through their accommodation choices. While convenience is still important, sustainability is becoming a top priority for responsible travellers. With sustainability, convenience, and comfort at the core of One Thibault Residence, we guarantee our guests the utmost enjoyment during their stay.

“Cape Town is a city brimming with exciting sights to discover. To fully experience the wonders, it’s essential to visit the Cape Town Big 6: Robben Island Museum, V&A Waterfront, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Point, Groot Constantia and Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. Take your time to explore each attraction in depth; these are not just tourist attractions but enduring symbols of the city’s rich cultural heritage and nature,” says Van Zyl.

