Africa


CT council approves 52% rates relief increase for ratepayers

24 Feb 2023
Cape Town's City Council has approved a 52% increase in rates relief for residential properties valued at R5m and below. The first R450,000 of property value will be rates-free for lower and middle-income ratepayers, which marks a substantial rise from the previous R285,000 limit.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

The council also greenlit a plan to help more pensioners and social grant recipients benefit from rates rebates by raising the upper qualifying limit from R17,500 to R22,000 total monthly household income, with effect from 1 July 2023.

The General Valuation Roll 2022 (GV2022) is now open for public inspection until 30 April 2023 electronically (email or e-services) or by 31 March 2023 at 30 inspection venues across the city.

To view your valuation, calculate your rates estimate, or lodge objections, go to www.capetown.gov.za/propertyvaluations or www.capetown.gov.za/eservices. For rates relief, click here.

property rates, City of Cape Town

