Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail & Hospitality Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Emira relaunches Springfield Retail Centre following 2021 riots

    5 Aug 2022
    Emira Property Fund has relaunched its Springfield Retail Centre in Durban, a year after the centre was damaged during the July 2021 riots. The rebuilding, restoring and refreshing of the 17,300m2 lifestyle centre began immediately with the community coming out to help.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Most of the centre was reinstated and trading within a few weeks of the damage occurring, and Emira had the maximum amount of Sasria cover in place to adequately cover any damages and loss of trading. Fortunately, only one wing of the centre had structural damage, and around 30% of Block A was cordoned off without affecting trade in the rest of the centre.

    As part of reinstating the centre, Emira took the opportunity to refresh and refine its tenant mix and reconfigure space to improve the overall shopping experience.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    “We considered general shopping trends, monitored consumer patterns in Springfield Retail Centre’s catchment area and observed the centre’s tenant performance in order to identify improvements for its offering and match them with the type of retailers that would work best for the refreshed centre and its shoppers,” explains Ulana van Biljon, COO at Emira.

    How shopping centres can be a force for good within the communities they serve
    How shopping centres can be a force for good within the communities they serve

    By 11 May 2022

    Most of the restoration work has been completed and Springfield Retail Centre is already trading fully with only Westpack still to open at the end of August 2022.

    NextOptions
    Read more: shopping centres, Ulana van Biljon, shopping malls, Emira Property Fund, July riots

    Related

    Vukile acquires Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Alex
    Vukile acquires Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Alex1 Aug 2022
    Joburg's Design Quarter to transform into niche lifestyle centre
    Joburg's Design Quarter to transform into niche lifestyle centre7 Jul 2022
    John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate. Source: Supplied
    SA shoppers return to retail centres, but stick closer to home6 Jul 2022
    Sakina Nosarka, new SACSC president. Source: Supplied
    Sakina Nosarka named president of SA Council of Shopping Centres5 Jul 2022
    Gauteng mall opens 'value hub' as shoppers search for savings
    Gauteng mall opens 'value hub' as shoppers search for savings1 Jul 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz