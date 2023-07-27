New Soshanguve Magistrate court to be completed on time

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts on Wednesday said she is confident that the new Soshanguve Magistrate court, currently under construction, will be completed on time.

Swart met with a number of stakeholders to discuss progress made in the construction of the Magistrate court which was started in 2019 and expected to be completed this year in December.

The multimillion-rand project is expected to provide much needed accommodation to the client department, which is the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Speaking after meeting with the stakeholders, Deputy Minister Swarts said the new court building will benefit the community of Soshanguve, who will no longer have to drive long distances to access the crucial services.

Swarts said there has been a few delays due to the withdrawal of some professionals but said she is confident that the project will be completed on time.

“The Department of Justice told us that they are ready with furniture. They confirmed that on the 16th of December when the project is being officially opened, they would have furniture inside,” Swarts said.

Swarts expressed confidence that the project will be complete in December.

“Phase 1 is almost complete and phase two is not really that much of an issue because they are just going to do renovations. On the renovations the architect drawings are already ready which tells what colour carpets and what colour paints and everything that is needed,” Swarts said.

Swarts said the department has found a new Quantity Survey who will make it easier for the project to continue at an accelerated pace.

“We had seven professionals on the project before, and few of the professionals decided not to continue with the project for their own reasons. But us as DPWI have now found a new quantity Surveyor.

“There were challenges which were just a few minor stumbling blocks,” Swarts said.

Among other things, the project when completed will entail eight new courtrooms, including dedicated reception areas, storerooms, kitchens, staffrooms, public waiting rooms, SAPS offices, Inmate drop-off zones, transition cells, 17 holding cells, administration offices and 81 basement parking bays.

The project had created more than 150 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) National Youth Service (NYS) jobs which benefited young people in Soshanguve.

The NYS participants were exposed to a number of skills such as plumbing, bricklaying and plastering, among others.