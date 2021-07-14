Hardware Company news South Africa

The Huawei MateBook 14 offers an 11-hour 'no charger required' user experience

14 Jul 2021
Issued by: Huawei
When it comes to buying a new laptop, the majority of the focus is on the screen size, processor and even the look and feel. But another significant feature, which is often overlooked, is the battery life. When you think about it, there's not much you can do if your laptop doesn't power on.
Time is of the essence

Your battery life is essentially the amount of time that your laptop will work on a single charge. This could be anywhere from a few hours to half a day. The longer your battery life, the more you can accomplish while working or playing away from home or the office. Whether you’re putting together a report or preparing the menu for the opening of your new restaurant, the last thing you need is your laptop unexpectedly shutting down because your battery has run down and you ignored all the warning messages.

click to enlarge

Huawei MateBook 14

If you’re going to travel a long distance for example and need to work while on the move, having a battery that can work for 11 hours without needing a charge is just what you need. The all-new, ultra-thin, all-rounder 14-inch FullView Huawei MateBook 14 with an 11th Gen processor prioritises battery life, which is key to a quality laptop user experience.

The ultra-light, powerful Huawei MateBook 14 features a 56Wh battery (Rated value) and has 11 hours battery life and super charging. The Huawei MateBook 14 also has a self-developed system for intelligent energy-saving management, process management and background apps management. If you are on a tight deadline and working on the go, the HUAWEI MateBook 14 allows you to work without having to worry about whether or not your battery will die mid-sentence or dropping off suddenly during a virtual call.

click to enlarge
Huawei MateBook D 15 i3

Another great laptop for when you’re on the go is the ultra-slim Huawei MateBook D 15 laptop. It uses a 65W USB-C charger with detachable cables, which can be used to charge other Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port. In addition, the cable supports data transmission. For added safety, the cable features overheat protection, which automatically cuts off power when it crosses a certain temperature threshold. This is great if you’re using multiple Huawei Devices at the same time.

Huawei MateBooks are crafted with artistic design, innovation, and intelligence in mind, and these two laptops give users more time to work efficiently and with ease.

Special deal

When you purchase either of these laptops, you will get a two-year collect, repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1,299. Get your Huawei Matebook 14 for R24,999 or the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 for just R10,999 either in store or by visiting the Huawei Store (Online). Both these laptops come with the premium Huawei Backpack, Huawei Bluetooth mouse and Huawei VIP service all valued at R2,997 (Ts & Cs Apply).

Comment

