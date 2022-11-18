Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedMediamarkMANGO-OMCGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Talent Acquisition News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

  • Human Resource Generalist Cape Town
  • Recruitment Consultant Pretoria
  • Recruitment Administrator Cape Town
  • Senior Recruitment Specialist Pretoria
  • Sales Account Executive Remote
  • Head of People Cape Town
  • Trainer and Recruiter Cape Town, Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    5 tips to take the strain out of seasonal hiring

    18 Nov 2022
    By: Gerhard Hartman
    With the December holidays approaching fast, companies in industries like tourism, hospitality, and retail are already ramping up their seasonal hiring. Many need extra hands in IT, customer service, and sales to make the most of the festive season.
    Image source: RODNAE Productions from
    Image source: RODNAE Productions from Pexels

    It’s as important to be strategic in your seasonal hires as it is when choosing full-time employees. Whether you need people to wait tables, pick guests up from the airport or stand in for employees on holiday, we have five tips to help.

    1. Be strategic

    The two biggest times of the year for seasonal hiring are summer and winter. Most employers start advertising open positions at least one to three months in advance. Seasonal hiring should be a part of your annual strategic planning. These discussions should involve your accounting, marketing, legal, payroll and executive teams so they can help develop a recruitment strategy and assess what your hiring needs are for each season.

    2. Connect with local universities

    Local tertiary education institutions are a great place to find seasonal talent. Students are often keen to earn extra money and get work experience on their CVs. Depending on the requirement, other sources could include freelancers on websites like Upwork and Fiverr. There are also recruitment agencies that are good at finding seasonal workers.

    Image source: Rodnae Productions from
    December staff: What to consider when scheduling your roster

    By 28 Oct 2022

    3. Use online resources to share your openings

    Use resources like Twitter, Facebook Jobs, and LinkedIn to find great seasonal talent.

    4. Consult your legal and HR team about compliance

    Ensure you remain compliant with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Employees who work with you for more than three months are usually deemed full-time. However, this requirement is waived if you can satisfactorily prove that the work is seasonal in nature.

    Consult with your legal and human resources teams to determine the benefits you need to provide to your seasonal employees. UIF, for example, is mandatory for all workers in the formal and informal sectors who work more than 24 hours per month.

    4 step guide to training a seasonal workforce
    4 step guide to training a seasonal workforce

    14 Oct 2019

    5. Host orientations and training workshops

    An excellent way to motivate seasonal employees and make them feel like they are a part of a larger team is to host orientations and training for all new hires. Educate them on the company mission, policies, and procedures; introduce stakeholders within the organisation and encourage seasonal employees to ask questions.

    In addition to the orientation, offer ongoing training to all seasonal employees during their employment. Training will ensure they are skilled in all the software programs, security and safety measures, and tasks they must perform during their employment contract period.

    NextOptions

    About Gerhard Hartman

    Gerhard Hartman, Vice President, Medium Business for Sage Africa & Middle East
    Read more: Gerhard Hartman, Sage, seasonal workers, seasonal employment, Sage Africa & Middle East

    Related

    Image source: Rodnae Productions from
    December staff: What to consider when scheduling your roster28 Oct 2022
    ESG: A different kind of business transformation
    ESG: A different kind of business transformation29 Aug 2022
    A guide to choosing the right software for your small business
    A guide to choosing the right software for your small business28 Jul 2022
    Image source: Yan Krukov from
    Tips to balancing the complexities of a hybrid workforce23 May 2022
    Are end-to-end business solutions too complex and expensive for SMEs?
    Are end-to-end business solutions too complex and expensive for SMEs?26 Apr 2022
    Image source: Panithan Fakseemuang –
    9 tips to take the pain out of payroll11 Apr 2022
    #BizTrends2022: 4 trends shaping payroll this year
    #BizTrends2022: 4 trends shaping payroll this year12 Jan 2022
    Data, Design and Digital: The Future of HR in South Africa
    Topco MediaData, Design and Digital: The Future of HR in South Africa17 Dec 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz