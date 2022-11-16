Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAIrvine PartnersBitventureMilpark EducationJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • New Business Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Russian rocket strike in Poland hits the EM markets

    16 Nov 2022
    Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
    A Russian rocket strike into Nato-member Poland has turned risk sentiment negative and put EM markets and risk assets under pressure.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The rand, which had closed at R17.30 last night, fell to R17.40 earlier this morning but has recovered over the last few minutes and currently sits at R17.32.

    Analysts are trying to ascertain whether the strike was intentional or just a mis-hit.

    Inflation in the US has turned lower, but remains elevated at much higher levels.

    Yesterday's US PPI data pointed to a further slowing in inflation, coming in at 8.0% versus the expected 8.3%, and raising hopes of smaller rate hikes by the Fed.

    Today we have the UK CPI number, as well as the US retail sales data due out.

    NextOptions
    Andre Cilliers
    Andre Cilliers' articles

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
    Read more: Poland, TreasuryONE

    Related

    Source:
    More pain likely in store for consumers31 Oct 2022
    Source:
    EM currencies under pressure due to recession fears16 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Recession fears pushing the dollar to multi-year highs against the majors6 Sep 2022
    Source:
    A rush to safety19 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Argentina's central bank hikes interest rate by 9.5% overnight12 Aug 2022
    Source: The Russian Central Bank. REUTERS.
    Russia's central bank slashes key interest30 May 2022
    Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns
    Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns9 May 2022
    The JSE in turmoil
    The JSE in turmoil6 May 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz