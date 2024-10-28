The 2024 #MTBPS and other critical factors that could influence the market

The tabling of the 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is one of the key highlights in Parliament this week.

Source: © Central News Central News Finance Minister Godongwana will present the MTBPS on Thursday, 30 October, at 2 pm

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will deliver the MTBPS in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 October, at 2 pm.

The MTBPS is a critical element in the overall budget process, as it sets out the policy framework for the budget presented every February.

It also provides the country and its elected representatives with an update on the National Treasury’s economic forecasts, adjusts the budgets of government departments, and makes emergency changes to spending.I

it is one of five factors that could influence the market.