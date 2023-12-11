First TVET College accredited to offer Boatbuilder and Repairer qualification

False Bay TVET College is the first accredited provider of Occupational Certificate in Boatbuilding and Repairer.

Left to right: Marilize Roos, education support clerk, Rafeeq Fisher, lecturer, Achmat Geyer, programme head, Godfrey Samuels, lecturer, Rounell Slabber, accreditation and research officer, Winston Damons, WIL officer

False Bay TVET College is proud to announce a pioneering achievement as the first Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in the country to receive accreditation from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) for the Occupational Certificate in Boatbuilder and Repairer NQF Level 4.

This accreditation reinforces False Bay TVET College's commitment to providing high-quality and industry-relevant training programs. The Occupational Certificate in Boatbuilder and Repairer, set to commence in 2024, is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge required in the dynamic field of boatbuilding, supporting the National Strategy of growing the maritime industry and ocean economy.

Key highlights of the Occupational Certificate in Boatbuilding and Repairer Program:

Cutting-edge curriculum: The program is crafted to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the boatbuilding and repair industry.

State-of-the-art facilities: False Bay TVET College boasts modern facilities and equipment to provide students with hands-on experience, fostering practical skills that directly translate to the workplace.

Industry-experienced instructors: Our team of instructors comprises industry experts with extensive experience in boatbuilding and repair, ensuring that students receive top-notch guidance and mentorship.

Partnership opportunities: False Bay TVET College welcomes collaboration with boatbuilding companies to enhance the practical training experience and contribute to the development of skilled professionals in the industry.

Invitation to boatbuilding and marine services companies: Partner with us for training and skills development

False Bay TVET College extends an invitation to boatbuilding companies to partner with the college for training and skills development needs. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to create a mutually beneficial environment that enriches the learning experience for our students while addressing the specific needs of the boatbuilding sector.

How to partner: Interested companies are encouraged to contact Mr Achmat Geyer, Programme Head for Boatbuilding at achmat.geyer@falsebay.org.za or 021 700 6400 at the False Bay TVET College Westlake Campus to discuss partnership opportunities, curriculum alignment, and other collaboration details.