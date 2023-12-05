Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationFalse Bay CollegeSACAPEduvosStoneBizcommunity.comFundiConnectOptimiThink Digital AcademyBullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSnapplifyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Skills Training Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Seascape Marine Services propels educational excellence with generous inboard engine donation

    Issued by False Bay College
    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    Seascape Marine Services, a leading name in the maritime industry, has demonstrated its commitment to education and training by generously donating a Yanmar inboard diesel engine to False Bay TVET College's Yacht & Boat Building department. This strategic collaboration underscores the vital role that partnerships between industries and educational institutions play in providing students with practical training opportunities and elevating the overall quality of education.
    Delivery of the Motor: Elgreco Klaasen (left), Godfrey Samuels, Achmat Geyer, Che Steyn (Seascape Marine), William Johnson, Godfrey Smith
    Delivery of the Motor: Elgreco Klaasen (left), Godfrey Samuels, Achmat Geyer, Che Steyn (Seascape Marine), William Johnson, Godfrey Smith

    Seascape Marine Services not only provided the engine but also went the extra mile by delivering it to False Bay TVET College. This act showcases a dedication to supporting education and training within the marine industry. The collaboration between Achmat Geyer and Gavin Botha, sparked during the Boatica 2022 Boat Show, exemplifies the significance of networking and engagement with industry partners, leading to valuable contributions like this engine donation.

    The False Bay TVET College Yacht and Boat Building Academy stands as the only accredited institution offering a qualification in boat building and repair, supplying skilled artisans to an estimated 70% of marine manufacturing capacity in the country. Seascape Marine Services aims to become the preferred supplier of high-quality, innovative propulsion and onboard power solutions, related products, and services to the African Maritime Market, providing sustainable and valuable solutions for the challenges customers face.

    Seascape Marine Services is dedicated to constantly expanding its product range, offering top-notch marine and agricultural products that align with the evolving needs of the South African yacht and boat building sector.

    The donation of the Yanmar inboard diesel engine fulfills the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) requirements for the Occupational Training Certificate – Boat Builder & Repairer (Boat Building). This not only meets the qualification authority's standards but also alleviates financial burdens on the college, making the educational program more accessible.

    Inboard motor for training: Che Steyn (Seascape Marine), Godfrey Samuels, Achmat Geyer
    Inboard motor for training: Che Steyn (Seascape Marine), Godfrey Samuels, Achmat Geyer

    Jamie de Jong, director at Seascape, expressed that the positive collaboration between Seascape Marine Services and False Bay TVET College serves as an exemplary model of how industry and educational institutions can collaborate, benefiting both students and the maritime sector at large. This mutually beneficial partnership contributes significantly to the development of skilled professionals in the maritime sector.

    While the college has received an inboard engine, they are actively seeking an outboard engine donation. Boat building companies or marine equipment suppliers interested in contributing to the educational advancement of students are encouraged to contact Achmat Geyer, the programme head for Yacht and Boat building at False Bay TVET College, Westlake Campus.

    NextOptions


    False Bay College
    False Bay College offers quality, accredited, vocational, occupational and skills programmes in a range of fields, designed with Industry to meet the skills shortages of South Africa.

    Related

    Engine handover: Khayelitsha Campus revs up partnership building
    False Bay CollegeEngine handover: Khayelitsha Campus revs up partnership building
    False Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA, celebrating a successful SMME training programme
    False Bay CollegeFalse Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA, celebrating a successful SMME training programme
    To grow your business, you need to grow too! ICT graduate success story
    False Bay CollegeTo grow your business, you need to grow too! ICT graduate success story
    Community Stakeholder Recognition and Appreciation Awards
    False Bay CollegeCommunity Stakeholder Recognition and Appreciation Awards
    Covid-19 - An unlikely ally of progressive teaching and learning
    False Bay CollegeCovid-19 - An unlikely ally of progressive teaching and learning
    Pitching the future of business
    False Bay CollegePitching the future of business
    Starting up a business in a struggling economy
    False Bay CollegeStarting up a business in a struggling economy
    Small businesses make a big difference
    False Bay CollegeSmall businesses make a big difference
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz