WeThinkCode_ names Ayanda Mda as director of campuses

WeThinkCode_ has announced the appointment of Ayanda Mda as its new director of campuses.

Ayanda Mda | image supplied

Mda, with a robust background in human resources and a keen understanding of the transformative potential for underserved youth, is said to bring a dynamic perspective to her new role.

WeThinkCode_ CEO, Nyari Samushonga, expressed confidence in Mda's strategic impact, "Ayanda’s role will bring a new focused enthusiasm for our campus strategy. Enabling WeThinkCode_ to ensure that students feel a connected culture across all campuses while ensuring that operational efficiencies are in full force."

In her pivotal role, Mda is poised to navigate operational intricacies across campuses, aiming to fully integrate herself, embrace unique campus challenges, and uphold a consistent student experience. However, her responsibilities extend beyond operations, with Mda envisioning herself as the custodian of students, overseeing their entire lifecycle from enrollment to graduation.

Mda states, "I am honoured to join the team, driving the greater ambition of the business forward, while fostering inclusivity among our students and empowering the next generation of tech talent. We have one goal in mind, to revolutionise tech education in South Africa,"

Before joining WeThinkCode_, Mda served as the executive manager of HR and IR at Lanseria International Airport, where she played a key role in strategizing, developing, and implementing culture, employee engagement, and organisational development initiatives.

With postgraduate qualifications in labour law, psychology, and industrial relations, Mda brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. As she assumes her role, Ayanda embraces a forward-looking perspective, aiming to evolve into a broader chief operating officer position within WeThinkCode_.