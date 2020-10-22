Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationFalse Bay CollegeSACAPEduvosStoneBizcommunity.comFundiConnectOptimiThink Digital AcademyBullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSnapplifyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WeThinkCode_ names Ayanda Mda as director of campuses

    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    WeThinkCode_ has announced the appointment of Ayanda Mda as its new director of campuses.
    Ayanda Mda | image supplied
    Ayanda Mda | image supplied

    Mda, with a robust background in human resources and a keen understanding of the transformative potential for underserved youth, is said to bring a dynamic perspective to her new role.

    WeThinkCode_ CEO, Nyari Samushonga, expressed confidence in Mda's strategic impact, "Ayanda’s role will bring a new focused enthusiasm for our campus strategy. Enabling WeThinkCode_ to ensure that students feel a connected culture across all campuses while ensuring that operational efficiencies are in full force."

    In her pivotal role, Mda is poised to navigate operational intricacies across campuses, aiming to fully integrate herself, embrace unique campus challenges, and uphold a consistent student experience. However, her responsibilities extend beyond operations, with Mda envisioning herself as the custodian of students, overseeing their entire lifecycle from enrollment to graduation.

    Mda states, "I am honoured to join the team, driving the greater ambition of the business forward, while fostering inclusivity among our students and empowering the next generation of tech talent. We have one goal in mind, to revolutionise tech education in South Africa,"

    Before joining WeThinkCode_, Mda served as the executive manager of HR and IR at Lanseria International Airport, where she played a key role in strategizing, developing, and implementing culture, employee engagement, and organisational development initiatives.

    With postgraduate qualifications in labour law, psychology, and industrial relations, Mda brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. As she assumes her role, Ayanda embraces a forward-looking perspective, aiming to evolve into a broader chief operating officer position within WeThinkCode_.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Preparing businesses for young tech talent attraction and retention
    Preparing businesses for young tech talent attraction and retention
    11 Oct 2023
    Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode_
    Investing in edtech: Collaboration, policy reform is key to success
     24 May 2022
    Promising fintech solutions take the spotlight at Stitch hackathon
    Promising fintech solutions take the spotlight at Stitch hackathon
    28 Feb 2022
    Matric results: Perhaps it's time to change the way we assign competence
    Matric results: Perhaps it's time to change the way we assign competence
     4 Feb 2022
    WeThinkCode_ achieves target of recruiting at least 50% women in student intake
    WeThinkCode_ achieves target of recruiting at least 50% women in student intake
    10 Aug 2021
    WeThinkCode_ to launch Durban campus
    WeThinkCode_ to launch Durban campus
    3 Mar 2021
    Call to partner with WeThinkCode_ SME Placement Programme
    Call to partner with WeThinkCode_ SME Placement Programme
    23 Nov 2020
    300 learnerships up for grabs for WeThinkCode_'s 2021 programming course
    300 learnerships up for grabs for WeThinkCode_'s 2021 programming course
    22 Oct 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz