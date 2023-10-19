Eduvos pre-enrol to alleviate stress of matric learners

This initiative not only seeks to alleviate the burden of matric stress but also contributes significantly to addressing the ongoing higher education crisis in South Africa.

Eduvos is the first private higher education institution in South Africa to offer prospective students the chance to pre-enrol.

Eduvos believes that pre-enrolment will help alleviate some of the stress of matric learners. Knowing they have their seat reserved for 2024 allows them to focus on their exams without having to worry about higher education placement.

University space in South Africa, especially at established public universities, has always been limited. Over 200,000 first year students enrolled at South African universities this year. However, there were over 800,000 learners who passed matric.

Eduvos’s mission is to shape potential – student by student – towards Africa’s prosperity. The institution is aiming to grow more in the coming years to be able to provide more students with the opportunity to gain a higher education qualification.

In 2023 Eduvos admitted more first year students than many of the top public universities in South Africa.

Tertiary education is vital in developing South Africa’s economy and the future of young South Africans. Unemployment remains a huge concern in South Africa, with the youth carrying most of the burden. While youth unemployment is high, graduate unemployment remains relatively low. Tertiary education also contributes to social and economic development of a country, especially in a developing nation like South Africa.

“At Eduvos, we believe that education is the gateway to your future and should therefore it does not make sense to constrain entry. Everyone should have the opportunity to access higher education. Our pre-enrol option allows students to secure their seat and not worry about their study plans for 2024, meaning they can rather focus on their final exams,” says Eduvos director, Dr Riaan Steenberg. “We also connect students to funding options to make it easier to pre-enrol.”

Eduvos also offers pre-degree programmes and short courses for learners who may not meet the requirements for their intended degree.

Eduvos understands that it is only the first step in its students’ career journey. The institution has a dedicated Employability Centre which connects students to industry partners and shares job opportunities. The Eduvos curriculum is also constantly updated to keep abreast with the changes in the working world. All this is to ensure that students are set for a life after graduation.

To pre-enrol, prospective students only need to provide a copy of their ID, latest exam results and the R300 application fee.

