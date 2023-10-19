Industries

Primary & Secondary Education Company news South Africa

Oxford University Press and Resolute Education: A partnership to empower the next generation

19 Oct 2023
Issued by: Oxford University Press
In today's rapidly evolving world, where technology permeates every facet of our lives, there is an increasingly urgent need for our learners to acquire skills that will empower them to thrive in the digital age. Coding and robotics are two of the fastest-growing areas in the technology industry, a combined skill in high demand across a range of sectors. From manufacturing devices and machinery to everyday household equipment and automobiles, coding proficiency has become an indispensable asset for future employment.
Oxford University Press and Resolute Education: A partnership to empower the next generation

It is therefore no longer a question of if but when schools should implement coding and robotics as part of their curriculum. The subject presents amazing opportunities to unleash our learners’ true potential: the astounding young talent on display at Resolute’s annual Roboticon events is clear evidence of this.

For Oxford University Press, providing teaching and learning solutions for coding and robotics was also no longer a question of if but when – and who. Because the subject requires a balance of theoretical and practical, hands-on learning, the educational publisher’s aim was always to be able to offer a comprehensive solution that encompasses both. As an ed-tech blazing trails across the continent, Resolute Education’s innovative prowess perfectly complements their wealth of publishing experience and educational presence in South Africa. Their partnership brings together a powerful synergy of expertise geared toward equipping the next generation with the tools they need to succeed.

Oxford University Press and Resolute Education: A partnership to empower the next generation

Empowering teachers to confidently deliver coding and robotics in the classroom, irrespective of their school's progress on their digital journey, is of paramount importance to both organisations. The partnership offers an inclusive and adaptable solution, catering to a wide range of classroom needs, and places great emphasis on continuous teacher training and support.

Equally important is to provide children with as many opportunities as possible to flourish in an ever-evolving technological world. One such opportunity is Resolute Roboticon, now in its second year. Taking place in Pretoria and Cape Town this year, this exhilarating day-long event sees some of the country’s robotics whizz kids go head-to-head in contention for fantastic prizes and the title of ultimate robotics master.

Oxford University Press and Resolute Education: A partnership to empower the next generation

Join Resolute Education and Oxford University Press at Roboticon on these dates:

Date: Saturday, 21 October 2023
Time: 8am to 4pm
Venue: Pretoria, St Mary’s DSG

Date: Saturday, 28 October 2023
Time: 8am to 4pm
Venue: Cape Town, Curro Durbanville Primary School

Entrance is free, no pre-registration is required, and the entire family is welcome!

Oxford University Press
Oxford University Press advances knowledge and learning in South Africa and across the world. They produce educational material and support for Grade R to 12, TVET, higher education and home learning in a variety of South African languages, and they aim to make their content available to their customers in whichever format suits them best, whether print or digital. They welcome new ideas and fresh thinking and offer the opportunity for individuals and teams to make their mark. They believe in the transformative power of education to inspire progress and realise human potential.
