Eduvos Moot Court team to second round of UN competition

Sinovuyo Lisa Zosela and Keenan Swart, the Eduvos Moot Court team

The World Moot is open to undergraduate and master's students from all universities in the world. It is co-organised by the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, the Academy on Human Rights, Washington College of Law, American University, and the United Nations Human Rights Council Branch (HRCB), at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Teams consist of two students who, during the first round, must submit heads of argument for a hypothetical human rights case. Eduvos is one of only 50 teams invited to the second round where they will present their oral arguments virtually to human rights experts and judges of the international tribunals at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Sinovuyo Lisa Zosela, from the Midrand campus, and Keenan Swart, from the Bedfordview campus, are the two members of Eduvos’s moot court team and will represent the institution at the second round of the World Moot which will take place from 20 to 27 May. They will have to argue two sides of the hypothetical case. Zosela and Swart are both law students at Eduvos and were guided by Shingai Harry Jijita, a moot court coach and law lecturer at Eduvos Midrand, and Julia Ross, an academic programme convenor at Eduvos Midrand.

Keenan Swart says: “It is an honour to represent Eduvos and my country at such a prestigious event. The opportunity alone is a feat to be desired and we will strive to do our utmost best and will fight tooth and nail to bring home gold.”

Eduvos has its own Moot Court competition which helps the law students develop their ability to thoroughly research their topics, formulate arguments based on the law and not opinions, as well as their capacity for public speaking. Through this, the Moot Court provides a platform for Eduvos learners to further their understanding of their theoretical modules by exhibiting the practical manifestation of the law.

The World Moot is a bigger platform for Eduvos law students to hone their skills which they will take with them to their careers as well-rounded advocates, attorneys or legal practitioners.

Eduvos congratulates Zosela and Swart for making it this far and wishes them the best of luck in the next round.

