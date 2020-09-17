Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Afda launches new cutting-edge Bachelor of Creative Writing degree course for 2021

17 Sep 2020
By: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
The South African and global creative industries are undergoing massive growth and diversification, and there is a clear need for creative writing programmes to address and respond to the vast growth of new platforms and media technologies.

The new three-year Afda BA Creative Writing programme will be structured to be responsive to this rapidly changing landscape, while offering integrated, rather than isolated creative writing projects. It will deliver multi-skilled writers that can create content for a variety of existing and emerging media platforms.

The degree will integrate with other creative economy disciplines like film, television, new media, live performance and music.

Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing is one of the few fully fledged undergraduate degrees in this field on offer in South Africa and will supply students with a broad-based skill set and a network of creative practitioners that will increase options for content production and provide career possibilities in the following fields of profession:
  • Screenwriting
  • Television series writing
  • Short story writing
  • Playwriting
  • Documentary writing
  • News and actuality writing
  • Copywriting
  • Commercial writing and much more

The entry requirements for the Bachelor of Creative Writing is a minimum of a grade 12 bachelor pass with a minimum of 60% for English, and will be offered in full-time and part-time studies.

We're looking forward to having you on board and growing the creative economy with you!

PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
    AFDAAFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
