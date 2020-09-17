Afda launches new cutting-edge Bachelor of Creative Writing degree course for 2021

The South African and global creative industries are undergoing massive growth and diversification, and there is a clear need for creative writing programmes to address and respond to the vast growth of new platforms and media technologies.

Screenwriting



Television series writing



Short story writing



Playwriting



Documentary writing



News and actuality writing



Copywriting



Commercial writing and much more

The new three-year Afda BA Creative Writing programme will be structured to be responsive to this rapidly changing landscape, while offering integrated, rather than isolated creative writing projects. It will deliver multi-skilled writers that can create content for a variety of existing and emerging media platforms.The degree will integrate with other creative economy disciplines like film, television, new media, live performance and music.Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing is one of the few fully fledged undergraduate degrees in this field on offer in South Africa and will supply students with a broad-based skill set and a network of creative practitioners that will increase options for content production and provide career possibilities in the following fields of profession:The entry requirements for the Bachelor of Creative Writing is a minimum of a grade 12 bachelor pass with a minimum of 60% for English, and will be offered in full-time and part-time studies.We're looking forward to having you on board and growing the creative economy with you!