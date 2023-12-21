Minister’s plea: ‘Road safety paramount in festive season’

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has issued a stern warning to all road users, urging them to adhere to traffic regulations and ensure their vehicles are in roadworthy condition before setting off on their journeys. She also stressed the importance of refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

“Please exercise caution on the roads. Our statistics reveal that pedestrians bear the brunt of road accidents, followed by victims of hit-and-run incidents, and then cars involved in overtaking manoeuvres and head-on collisions,” she stated on Wednesday.

Spearheading the Festive Season Road Safety Awareness Campaign at the N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge in Johannesburg, Chikunga highlighted that these factors contributing to road accidents are linked to human behaviour.

“We urge all pedestrians to cross at places designated for crossing the road. This can not only save you but save your family as well from the pain that they will suffer if you die due to an accident on the road,” Chikunga said.

The 2023 road safety campaign is a government programme aimed at prioritising and promoting safer road usage during the high peak season on South African roads. The objective of the campaign is not only to ensure smooth flows of traffic, but also to prevent negligent and reckless driving which could result in road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Collaboration

The campaign was launched in the last week of November. It is a collaboration between various levels of government, transport entities led by CEOs, private sector organisations, NGOs and key stakeholders and role players.

Festive season activities in South Africa are associated with year-end celebrations, economic industry slowdowns and year-end closures, increased traffic volumes and increased road crash incidents - the considerable proportion of road crash victims usually pedestrians and passengers as a result of lack or even non-use of safety belts and jaywalking.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) CEO Makhosini Msibi said law enforcement officials are out in full force to ensure adherence to rules as traffic volumes begin to peak.

We are here to deal with truck drivers because if you look at the trucking population it is quite massive. We will engage the trucking industry on the phenomenon of fatigue because most of the fatal crashes are caused by fatigue.

“This engagement will also educate us on their experiences and what they can do better. We also want to know how we can partner with them in changing the attitudes and culture of driving. We are certain that we are going to make a dent in terms of the fatal crashes,” Msibi said.